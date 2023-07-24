Today in Sports – USA men’s basketball loses to France, ending 25-game Olympics winning streak





July 25 1902 Jim Jeffries knocks out Bob Fitzsimmons in the eighth round to retain the world heavyweight title. 1941 Lefty Grove of the Boston Red Sox wins its 300th and final game, beating the Cleveland Indians 10-6. 1956 Swaps sets an American record in a 1 5/8 mile run in Hollywood Park. Swaps runs the course in 2:38 1-5. 1956 Jack Burke Jr. defeats Ted Kroll 3&2 in the last round to win the PGA Championship. 1976 In Montreal, Edwin Moses of the United States sets an Olympic record in the 400 hurdles with a time of 47.63. 1982 Janet Anderson wins the US Womens Open golf title, her first tournament victory. 1999 86th Tour de France: Lance Armstrong wins the 1st of 7 consecutive Tour de France titles, but is later disqualified for cheating. 2004 Copa Amrica Final, Estadio Nacional, Lima: Brazil beat Argentina, 4-2 on penalties; 2-2 after extra time. 2007 Michael Rasmussen, the leader of the Tour de France, is removed from the race by his Rabobank team after winning the 16th stage. Rasmussen is sent home for breaking internal (team) rules. The Danish cyclist failed random doping tests on May 8 and June 28, saying he was in Mexico. 2010 Alberto Contador wins the Tour de France for the third time in four years. Contador resists the penultimate challenge of Luxembourg Andy Schleck, his second for the second year in a row. Jamie McMurray’s 2010 victory in the Brickyard 400 gave owner Chip Ganassi the team’s first triple crown in American auto racing: winning the Daytona 500, Indianapolis 500 and Brickyard 400 in the same year. McMurray won the season-opening Daytona 500 in February, and Ganassi IndyCar Series driver Dario Franchitti won the Indy 500 in May. 2011 The NFL Players Association Board of Directors and 32 team representatives vote unanimously to approve terms of an agreement ending the 4-month lockout. The final pact is for 10 years, with no opt-out clause. 2011 Taylor Hoagland hits a two-run homer, Valerie Arioto and Megan Langenfeld have RBI singles, and the United States defeats rival Japan 6-4 to win their fifth consecutive Softball World Cup. 2012 Triple jumper Voula Papachristou is expelled from the Greek Olympic team by the Hellenic Olympic Committee for her Twitter comments mocking African immigrants and expressing her support for a far-right political party. 2015 Maya Moore scores a game-high 30 points to lead the West to a 117-112 win over the East in the WNBA All-Star Game. The reigning league MVP scores eight straight points in the final 2 minutes to turn a one-point deficit into a 113-106 advantage. The 2021 United States men’s basketball loses to France 83-76, ending its 25-game Olympics winning streak. _____

