Parents honor their sons’ love of fashion with a scholarship – WSU Insider
Max Pitts is impossible to characterize in a few words. His family and friends describe him as a loyal, fun-loving, and social butterfly. He was a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity and a fan of basketball and football. He also had a passion for streetwear and fashion, which led him to pursue a bachelor’s degree in apparel merchandising through Washington State University’s Department of Apparel, Merchandising, Design, and Textiles (AMDT).
The AMDT department was the reason he wanted to go to college, and that’s why he ended up choosing WSU, said Max’s mother, Lynn Pitts. It made us so happy that he was pursuing something that excited him so much.
Although Max often seemed upbeat to those who knew him, he also suffered from depression. In 2022, just weeks before graduating, Max committed suicide.
To honor the memory of their son, Lynn and her husband, Paris, created the AMDT Max Pitts Memorial Scholarship for students in the department who have declared their major and are passionate about their field of study, regardless of financial need.
Max’s enthusiasm for fashion and business makes him an ideal candidate for the program, said AMDT Department Chairman Ting Chi. This scholarship aims to empower aspirants who share Maxs fervor for fashion, allowing them to unleash their full potential through the AMDT major.
This scholarship honors an incredible person and a caring soul, and it’s a way to keep Max’s laughter and memory alive, added Shanna Hiscock, Maxs AMDT Advisor. I hope every fellow will know a little more about who Max was.
Because it takes a year for an endowed scholarship to start paying out, the Pitts self-funded the top prize, which went to Max’s close friend, Savannah Carter.
It was important to us that the scholarship start with a group of people Max knew, but we had no idea who it was for, Lynn said. It was a complete and truly special surprise that Savannah was the first recipient.
Carter used the funds to attend an AMDT study trip to Los Angeles, where she and other students spent a week networking and visiting the headquarters of fashion giants like Vans, Speedo and Savage X Fenty.
I tried to turn down the scholarship because I had already paid tuition for my last semester, said Carter, who graduated in the spring of 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in apparel merchandising. It meant a lot because I knew Max personally, and it was rewarding to benefit from the funds while honoring him. I knew he would have wanted me to have it.
Carter and Max met through an AMDT introductory class and the Maxs fraternity. When classes moved online during the pandemic, they developed an even closer friendship, texting daily and sharing music.
He was a very nice person, Carter said. He was reserved at times, but when seen with his friends he would light up a room. He was really clumsy and always wanted to have fun. Everyone loved being around him.
Carter is happy that the scholarship honors her friend while providing substantial support to the AMDT department.
There is a lot of development and growth within our major, Carter said. It’s exciting that this scholarship helps students to take trips like me or pay for their tuition. Max had a bright future, and I know the recipients will carry on that legacy.
The stock market has already hit the $50,000 mark, and Lynn and Paris hope to raise $100,000 over the next decade. As the endowment increases, so does the amount awarded to students.
In addition to helping students achieve their academic goals, Lynn uses her son’s memory to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and the help available to those in need.
We shouldn’t be afraid that Max was suffering from depression, Lynn said. It is so important to recognize that students sometimes have mental health issues. At the Maxs vigil, I talked about the resources available, whether it’s the campus counseling center or the national suicide prevention line.
