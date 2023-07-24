Fashion
How Vilebrequin revolutionized men’s swimwear
St. Tropez. Summer 1971. The long off-white pompoms hanging from the fringes of the canary-yellow parasols wave coquettishly in the breeze. Amid tall glasses of pastis and ashtrays overflowing with languidly smoked Gitanes butts, lunchtime diners, in flowing printed dresses and shirttails that seem to get wider hour by hour, contemplate the vanilla sand of the beach opposite.
Try as they might, they can’t take their eyes off a man standing in the shallows, dressed in nothing more than a pair of thigh-high shorts, the pattern of which is a fiesta of thick vertical stripes in blue, yellow, green, and purple, a pattern that seems to sparkle in the early afternoon sun.
Who is that man? Could it be Alain Delon, fresh out of the murderous setbacks of his last Parisian heist film, The Red Circle? The only person in the caf who knows for sure is photographer and motorsports journalist, Fred Prysquel. The lone swimmer is not famous. He just looks famous. It’s the shorts, likes to think Prysquel, the design of which he drew on a paper tablecloth in this same café the previous summer.
Vilebrequin is the French word for crankshaft, an oblique and sought-after name for a swimwear brand that, half a century after its debut on the beaches of Saint-Tropez, continues to fuse a look that is both exotically contemporary and ineffably routed to a long-lost France of Françoise Hardy’s long hair, Serge Gainsbourg-smoked cigarettes and Ricard-soaked afternoons on the French Riviera.
Colorblind from birth, for his first collection of swim shorts, Prysquel used fabrics he had brought back from the African markets he had visited the previous decade while doing his military service on the continent. In Dakar [Senegal], swim shorts were made of fabrics called boubou or wax, Prysquel recalled. I liked them. When I left the army, I took some home.
Prysquels swimwear, or swimsuits as he and successive owners of the business have preferred to call them, are garments that men from Nice to Newcastle should be grateful for in 2023 even if they have never owned one. The cooler, looser shape of Prysquels’ tyro models would, after all, be essential to achieving its grand ambition: to redefine the male swim brief from an Antipodean attack on our eyes and crotch.
to something much more fun, frivolous and flattering.
The previous decade, you see, had seen the Speedo, an item of clothing that remains synonymous with every compelling argument to never visit a beach, gain global momentum beyond its native Australia. The Prysquels towel doodle reinvented the longer board shorts worn by surfers at the time, made them shorter, more fitted and more sartorial. His sketch has become an antidote to the budgie smuggler, that cheap and uncomfortable outdoor fashion statement that’s invariably worn by men whose physiques suggest a Big Mac life rather than a breaststroke. It was to be a Battle of the Bulge that had nothing to do with Panzer divisions in the Bulge.
Persuading his wife, Yvette, herself a fashion designer, to stock his new creations in her Saint-Tropez boutique, Prysquel’s cheekily colorful creations (Yvette would help choose the colors) had an eerily chimerical quality about their wearers that long-gone summer, his fledgling brand quickly establishing a feisty, well-heeled following in the south of France. Soon, the former automotive journalist was coaxing all of his female acquaintances into possession of a sewing machine to devote themselves to making his dazzling swimsuits.
Prysquel ended up selling Vilebrequin in 1991 to his fellow textile worker from Saint-Tropez, Loc Berthet. It was Berthet who added the now iconic Velcro back pocket and silver eyelets. He also introduced an inner cotton lining on the shorts. In 2012, the company was acquired by the G-III Apparel Group, the American apparel company that holds licenses for DKNY, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld. Still, the bold designs continued; sea turtle-patterned shorts, Portuguese azulejo mosaics and crocodiles crawling through pink and yellow mangroves attracting new generations of men whose knowledge of Alain Delon is, one might assume, virtually non-existent.
In the experience of veteran London-based personal stylist Nick Hems, Vilebrequin seems to be more popular today than it ever was. It’s amazing how many of my clients opt for a pair of Crankshafts for their partners, says Hems, often without really knowing the brand they choose. They’re just the perfect transitional shorts, in the sense that you can wear them to pool bars and cafe terraces and not just for swimming or sunbathing. Also, these are skintight shorts, they really have the right shape.
We can now look back to the smoky and grilled days of 1970s Saint-Tropez through a sepia filter, but you can attribute Vilebrequin’s success to the fact that it remains steeped in the heritage of that bohemian era. In 2015, the brand collaborated with the Rolling Stones on a range of short films covered by a collage of some of the band’s most famous album covers (although thankfully the collection excluded the infamous toilet bowl cover from 1968. Banquet of beggars LP).
It was in the summer of 1971, the same year that the Prysquels shorts debuted, that the Stones, tax evaders, fled to Villefranche-sur-Mer, a small fishing village a few miles up the French Riviera from Saint-Tropez. Locked away in a crumbling mansion that was once occupied by Nazi officers, the band hunkered down in a makeshift studio in the villa’s sweltering basement, recording some of the tracks that would appear in later years. Exile on Main St.their swampy, bluesy, nefarious masterpiece.
It was a collaboration that, at first glance, might not have screamed symbiosis. Still, you might reasonably say, what’s more rock n roll than having a crazy idea and chasing it in leather? What’s more maverick than a carjacker taking a punt on retina-stirring swim shorts named after a crankshaft?
As modern as its swim shorts may seem today, Vilebrequin’s triumph has everything to do with the brand’s gateway to those dreamy ’70s summers where anything could happen. Even today, Vilebrequin transports us to a simpler and more elegant time when men went to the beach, in the words of Prysquels, with little more than a comb, a lighter and a pack of Gauloises.
Visit www.vilebrequin.com
