Travel-Inspired Global Fashion at LIDO





POOL is a lifestyle brand created by media executive Heidi Kelso. LIDO’s collection of furniture, homeware, fashion and accessories is an ode to the global travel she loves for work and pleasure. All garments are custom LIDO creations and are made by artisans using fabrics and materials sourced from around the world. Furniture is one of a kind and accessories feature materials ranging from gems to silks. Kelsos wants to create a clothing line in the form of a capsule collection for its travels, transformed into a physical store in Greenport Village as well as online. Welcome to LIDO. 1) Silk Bead Necklace, $165 When you need an accessory that stands out, look no further than this silk bead necklace. The gradual neckline and contrasting patterns make this piece a piece to plan your entire outfit. 2) Apron dress, $55 The Lidos apron dress has a fitted bodice with two front pockets and adjustable tie straps. This blue and white striped cotton version can be dressed up or down for work or play. 3) Malindi Earrings, $45 Each pair of these earrings is slightly different, making them a creative piece for everyday wear. The neutral tones make them perfect for mixing and matching with different fashion shades. 4) Linen Shawl, $132 A perfect length shawl is a versatile wardrobe staple. Wear it as a scarf, sarong or wrapped up like a traditional shawl on a chilly summer evening. 5) Gia Dress, $165 This block print cotton dress features a midi length and a fitted V-neck bodice with an A-line cut. The puff sleeves and ruffled bottom add a touch of whimsy and make this a perfect summer dress. 6) Cotton Necklace, $68 The cotton beads in this necklace are made by taking recycled cotton clippings and rolling them into balls. They are then topstitched with colored cotton thread. The necklaces are handmade in Rajasthan, India. 7) Basket Bag, $110 Made in Africa from sisal fibers, this basket can be used as a beach bag if you’re feeling creative. The bag features leather trim and a solid black stripe pattern. 8) Daisy Dress, $155 The plunging neckline and empire waist of this 100% cotton dress make it easy to see why it’s a customer favorite. Full-length side slits above the knee allow for easy movement.

