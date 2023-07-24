Oppenheimer Viewers React As CGI Dress Covers Florence Pugh Naked In Select Countries

Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email

Oppenheimer viewers in some territories learn that Florence Pugh actually appears nude in a sex scene with lead actor Cillian Murphy.

Pugh stars as psychiatrist Jean Tatlock in Christopher Nolan’s epic, which hits theaters July 21, with Irish actor Murphy playing the eponymous father of the atomic bomb.

Tatlock and Oppenheimer were in a relationship and later had an affair while the physicist was married to Katherine Kitty Puening (portrayed by Emily Blunt in the film).

For Western audiences, 27-year-old Pugh appears nude in several sex scenes with 47-year-old Murphy. However, in countries like India and Indonesia, she would be seen wearing a black dress that looks like it was added using CGI.

A photo of one such scene was shared on Twitter with fans in some territories sharing their surprise.

Can confirm. This is the version projected in Indonesia. Many of his intimate scenes with Cillian were also heavily edited, one person claimed.

It was like that in my theater and I didn’t even notice it was wrong, revealed another.

They really did this in my country, Indonesia [crying laughing emoji] Guess we all had no idea this was supposed to be so smooth uncensored lol another agreed.

Christopher Nolan used no CGI and then this pffft I would riot if I was him, wrote a fourth, referencing British-American directors’ famous penchant for real visual effects.

The Independent has contacted Universal Pictures for comment.

One of the film’s sex scenes has already sparked a major outcry among right-wing groups in India.

During the scene, Tatlock stops during sex and picks up a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, one of Hinduism’s most sacred scriptures, and asks Oppenheimer to read it.

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, left, and Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures. All rights reserved.)

Now I have become Death, destroyer of worlds, Oppenheimer reads in scripture, as he resumes his dealings with Tatlock.

The Bhagavad Gita is believed to have been composed thousands of years ago as part of mahabharataone of the two great Sanskrit epics of ancient India in Hinduism.

On Saturday, July 22, Indian Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar released a statement on the film. He said the scene was a direct attack on the religious beliefs of a billion tolerant Hindus, likening it to a war against the Hindu community.

We believe that if you remove this scene and do what is necessary to win the hearts of Hindus, it will go a long way in establishing your credentials as a sensitized human being and earning you the friendship of billions of friendly people, he added.

According India todaySources close to Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur revealed that he asked the censor board to remove the scene from the film.

Oppenheimer was released as a U/A certified film by India’s Central Board of Film Certification, which means the film contains moderate adult themes and can be watched by a child under 12 under the supervision of their parents.

In other countries, the Christopher Nolans film was released in the R-rated category.

Find The Independentthe examination of Oppenheimer here. Follow the latest updates as Barbenheimer hits theaters here.