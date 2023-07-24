The 19 best bikinis of 2023 to try this summer





Shopping for the perfect summer bikini is fun and games until you realize the fit isn’t right, the material is oddly sheer, and the silhouette is just plain outdated. From high waisted to high leg, there are so many trendy bikini options that filling your swimwear closet can seem a little daunting. That’s why we looked to people who basically live in bikinis to show us the way. I always choose adjustable bottoms because you can play with the straps, says Marcela Charryco-founder of 2Fit Brands. You can adjust the height or height of the straps, and it allows you to play around with the changes and make sure you feel comfortable and look good. She adds that choosing a bikini with adjustable features helps account for all of the body’s normal fluctuations, whether due to a recent meal or a change in climate and humidity that can lead to swelling. Here are the best bikinis to buy, regardless of your preferences and body type. My current favorite is Abercrombie’s Curve line, says Christian Taya, content creator, self-love advocate and medical student. It’s specifically designed for curvy types, saving a lot of trial and error when trying on swimsuits because I know it’s going to fit me. I brought two Abercrombie Curve suits on my trip to the Bahamas and wore them nonstop. I also just ordered three more. Another of Christians’ favorite bikinis hits all the high notes: it has a high waisted, underwired to support girls, an alluring halter closure and the finest sparkly fabric that shimmers in the sun. My favorite swimsuit is from YouSwim, says Taylor Krause, a mid-size fashion digital content creator. It’s one size fits all in the most flattering way. I don’t know how they made such a stretchy fabric so perfect for all shapes and sizes, but somehow they did, and it still gives me so much confidence wearing their pieces. The colors are also super fun and I love the different body types they feature on their website. Skims is another must-have since the the quality is unmatched and the size range goes up to 4X, says Christian. For a tried-and-true bikini style that flatters your curves, opt for one of Aerie’s all-time Christian favorite bikinis with a classic string closure and cheeky low-rise bottom. [Its] reversible, and that gives you the advantage of having two bikinis in one, says Charry. The fabric also has a UPF 50+ which is amazing as it protects you from UV rays. Show your country pride this summer with this unique version of a string bikini. It’s adjustable at the shoulder as opposed to the halter style around the neck, so you can feel supported from all angles. Chain in beach season with this classic Thong bikini with adjustable straps and soft padded cups for extra support and coverage. It comes in cool colorways ranging from paint splatter to amber, and it’s made with (mostly) sustainable recycled materials. I like Target for its affordability, says Christian. I picked up this costume literally an hour before I had to be at the airport because I knew Target would be reliable. This one is in cup sizes, and it looks great. Between its full coverage top, adjustable straps and matching flattering high-cut bottom, it’s no wonder Christian considers this bikini a staple in his swimwear wardrobe. [With] the Curve line designed for medium and larger body types, I can order them without even having to try on because they always, always fit my chest, which is the hardest thing to find as a curvy girl. Adore Me is super reliable and affordable and goes up to size 4X, says Christian. Their suits are all suited for large busts and they have different options for bottoms depending on how cheeky you want to be at the beach. I love this bikini when I want to do something sporty like play volleyball or any kind of activity because it has so much support, the fabric is so comfortable and it looks cute too, says Charry. Originally I wanted something that was flashy enough to feel the summer breeze yet modest enough to wear around family members. In the six years I’ve owned this costume, I’ve found myself looking for it constantly. It’s also supportive enough for everything from a brisk walk across the sand to a competitive game of water polo. Aerie is a staple in my swimwear collection because they have sizes up to XXL, lots of high-waisted options, as well as tops with actual cup sizes for larger busts, says Christian. I love this one because you can use it as a bikini and with some nice pants you have a complete outfit for going out, says Charry. I like this one because it has a lot of support on top and because it provides unimaginable levels of comfort for women with large and small busts, says Charry. Create the illusion of a high leg with this stocking available in your choice of smooth or ribbed fabric. Pair it with upper Maui for extra coverage or the summit of Valencia for a low-cut look. Our Associate Beauty Editor is a big fan of this high-cut bikini for its on-trend asymmetrical strap, lined material for extra coverage and lovely tie at the hip. Yes, it’s pricey, but I struggle to feel confident in bikinis, so as soon as I gravitate toward something, I grab it. Not only does the bandeau top (with much-needed removable pads) ensure that I’m free from weird tan lines, but the high-leg bikini bottom gives my petite waist a little extra length. The lemon pattern brings so much joy I find myself looking for any excuse to wear it, and the fabric is infused with UPF 30 sun protection.

