Florence Pugh India Nudity Covered by CGI Black Dress





An intimate moment in Christopher Nolan’s dark historical drama “Oppenheimer” has been censored in several countries outside of the United States, including India. The altered scene takes place as Cillian Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who led the development of the atomic bomb, sits naked across from Florence Pugh’s Jean Tatlock, a Communist Party member with whom he had a torrid affair. In the unedited version of the film, Pugh is topless as she talks to Murphy’s character in a hotel room. But in the footage playing in Indian and Middle Eastern cinemas, her body is covered in a computer-generated black dress. Like most films that feature explicit sex or nudity, sources familiar with the film confirm, these scenes were censored to ensure release in countries like India and the Middle East, which do not allow this type of content to be shown in theaters. A censored version of OPPENHEIMER is shown in several countries, with a CGI black dress covering Florence Pugh. pic.twitter.com/3SXea7pbCt — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) July 24, 2023 “Oppenheimer” has been edited to pass with a U/A certificate under Indian film certification standards. Films with U/A certification “may contain moderate adult themes, which are not strong in nature and may be viewed by a child under 12 under parental supervision,” according to India’s Central Board of Film Certification. Several countries in Asia and the Middle East have strict censorship mandates regarding sexuality, nudity, and swearing. Recent Disney films “West Side Story” and “Eternals” were pulled from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait due to the inclusion of a transgender character in the former and Marvel’s first openly gay couple in the latter. In these cases, Disney refused to comply with the cuts demanded by the censors, so the films were banned from playing in these theaters. “Oppenheimer” also courted controversy in India by quoting text from the Hindu scripture “Bhagavad Gita”—specifically the line “I have become death, destroyer of worlds”, which Oppenheimer remembered when the first nuclear bomb was detonated—during an earlier sex scene with Tatlock. None of these cases impeded ticket sales. “Oppenheimer” crushed expectations at the box office, grossing a remarkable $82.4 million in North America and $180 million worldwide. Even with a brand like Nolan at the helm and euphoric reviews, it’s a stellar start to a three-hour play with little action and lots of talk. Universal is backing the R-rated biopic, which cost $100 million. The star-studded cast also includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Alden Ehrenreich.

