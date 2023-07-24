Fashion
Arktana Womens Clothing and Shoe Boutique is now open in Ridgefield
Cade Barker / [email protected]
Women’s clothing and footwear boutique Arktana celebrated a grand opening on July 12, but next door, a men’s clothing and footwear boutique is progressing to open in August. Arktana women’s shoe and apparel store owner Ann Matthews and her husband, Bill, are now gearing up for a soft opening on April 1 of their neighboring business, Bigfoot Mountain Outfitters, which will hold a grand opening event on August 19.
During the official opening of the Arktana women’s shoe and clothing store, Matthews’ daughter, Holly, handed out 100 goody bags that disappeared within the first 45 minutes.
Ann Matthews said the store has attracted a large number of new customers, which surprised her since their nearest store is in the unincorporated area neighboring Felida.
“SO [it’s] definitely a whole new market here, which I’m very excited about,” she said. “I was a bit worried that it might ‘cannibalize the fly a bit’ from this place, which doesn’t seem to be happening.”
So far, the apparel selection has received no complaints from Ridgefield’s customers, indicating that Matthews has been in the business as Arktana for almost 10 years. Initially, from 2014 to 2019, Arktana specialized in footwear, handbags and jewelry but expanded into clothing by customer demand.
“So that’s where the clothes came in, and I think in that time frame we’ve really understood the mix because we’re trying to meet them in their lifestyle,” Matthews said. “So we want them to be able to dress up for the weekend. We want them to be able to dress up for work, and we don’t do suits, and we won’t do that indoors either, but we can take care of a dressier wardrobe right through to a very casual wardrobe.
With Bigfoot Mountain Outfitters soon to open next door, the two similarly sized stores will offer a “for him and for her” boutique experience. Currently, men’s clothing and shoes are beginning to pile up in the back room. Once open, the store will carry everything from Dri Duck’s branded unisex sweatshirts, in both black and saddle color, to Roper’s cowboy boots.
“So we’re going to be opening the store with all of the fall (apparel),” Matthews said. “There might be a tiny bit of summer leftover just to give some people a little ‘buy now, wear now’.”
She said the store will have a “manly feel”, from the lighting to a gray brick wall to an 8ft tall Bigfoot figure on the back wall.
“We’ve also made the decision to put a pretty big accessories section in this store, and that’s going to be things like carabiners, tie-down straps, phone accessories, pocket knives, keychain type gadgets,” Matthews explained, adding that it will feature the “kind of stuff that guys love. [and] gives them something fun.
Matthews said she’s excited to sell Costa sunglasses, which include the company’s polarized shades for fishing. Bigfoot Mountain Outfitters will sell dry bags ideal for boating, hiking and other uses, Matthews said.
Matthews said her husband, Bill, had wanted to open his own store for some time after noticing a shortage of male-oriented stores. He said “let’s really give guys something cool,” she recalled.
A team of stylists will be on hand at the men’s store to advise shoppers on which garments would suit them best should they wish.
“We have A-plus diamond retailers. I mean they’re very experienced, a lot of them have sold men’s (clothing) before,” Matthews said. “The guys are going to come and have a great experience. They’re going to have experienced stylists who can work with them if they want or just come in without any help, that’s fine too. But if they’re willing for us to throw them into a dressing room and really help them figure out what’s going to be right, and if they let us help them, that’s what we’re here for.
For more information, visit bigfootmountainoutfitters.com or Instagram. Learn more at arktana.com or on social media, or call 360-210-4077. Arktana is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, at 4312 S. Settler Drive, Suite 100, Ridgefield. Arktana also operates two other sites in Felida and Camas.
