Selena Gomez wore a birthday dress to match her birthday cake





We’re still wondering how our invite got lost in the mail, but we think it’s safe to say that Selena Gomez really had a blast at her 31st birthday party this weekend. Although the chic affair was attended by the likes of Christina Aguilera and Paris Hilton, what really impressed us was that Selena effortlessly matched her dress with her birthday cake. Not only was Selena’s birthday cake covered in red roses, but her mini dress was too! But instead of the edible frosting variety, her dress was adorned with leather-like flower petals. According voguethe fiery dress is from Bottega Veneta’s spring 2023 collection. Selena, who teamed the dress with a pair of strappy heels and a sleek ponytail, shared a handful of photos from her party on Instagram, and fans are absolutely living for her look. “Selena Gomez gets arrested for causing the temperature to rise,” one person commented. “The hair. the makeup. the dress. the matching shoes. that’s the definition of beauty,” another wrote. The birthday festivities didn’t end with her lavish soiree. Selena too would have hosted its own private screening for the Barbie movie. The cozy watch party had yet another cake (and cookies!). This time around, the star of the show was a Barbie-inspired cake covered in pink icing from Kneads Sugar Bakery in Los Angeles. We really have to applaud Selena for taking “Come On Barbie, Let’s Party” and absolutely running with it. Weekend Editor/Contributing Writer Danielle Harling is an Atlanta-based freelance writer who loves colorful spaces, craft cocktails, and online window shopping (usually for designer heels on a budget). His past work has been published on Fodors, Forbes, MyDomaine, Architectural Digest and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.delish.com/food-news/a44627391/selena-gomez-birthday-dress-cake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos