Why I Hate Climbing Fashion

Over decades of evolution in outerwear, a certain climber look has emerged. On everyone from hardened experts to dabbling cragsters, you’ll see $100 pants and $50 tops and $600 hardshells and $200 approach shoes, with $300 packs and more. The unfortunate developments are: the price, the excessive use of plastic, the feeding of ubiquitous and socially sanctioned consumerism, and, by far, zippers and drawstrings.

Yosemite climbers from the 1950s to the 1970s had a miserly, if unique, style with their thrift-store rugby shirts, white painter’s pants and cashmere bandanas. This style was just as inventive as it was intentional; they had no money, on the one hand, but they also wanted to distinguish themselves.

Even though we had long hair, we were insulted if we were called hippies. We were climbers, just like surfers were surfers, Stonemaster Dean Fidelman said in an interview with a British designer. Nigel Cabourn. This definitely sets us apart. Everyone was wearing these weird outdoor pants that didn’t look as cool as what we had.

Style in Yosemite was everything. Style of ascent. Climbing style. Attitude style. Style of clothes. It all boiled down to a mix of unbridled panache and individuality.

In the void, your standard, inexpensive sportswear will be adequate for most climbing activities. Even so, nearly everyone I see lounging on rocks in good weather is wrapped in ultralight down parkas, Gore-Tex body armor, or absorbent tees, all in gonzo patterns and colors. We look like Jolly Ranchers. New climbers are inadvertently perpetuating this style, mimicking the prevailing dress code, and it’s no wonder people say rock climbing is an expensive sport.

The advancements in outerwear have, to be fair, been quite significant. Over the years, market options have become significantly more functional, fashionable and even durable. The jackets are lighter, warmer and more durable. The shirts are made from recycled plastics and increasingly creative amalgamations of sustainable materials. The pants are lighter and more breathable and, thankfully, less likely to tear. For those venturing into extreme conditions, these high-tech options make sense. When used in the environments for which they were designed, climbing clothing can mean the difference between success and failure, and even life and death.

But most of us rarely need this technology, let alone the latest update. When I was 18, I signed a contract with adidas as a professional athlete, and suddenly my whole wardrobe had these three little bars. I remember hearing a rumor at the time (I couldn’t then and can’t confirm the validity now) that one of the world’s greatest wireless climbers had written in his contract that he didn’t want to be given any extra clothes unless he asked for it. What a gesture, I thought. Who wouldn’t want more free goodies? After a few years of receiving regular, lavish piles of seasonal iterations, I’ve come to realize a few things: That in general, more isn’t more; that lighter and more eco-responsible production does not matter when there is always a new style; that outdoor clothing companies will sell you a dream, but nothing else, because it’s not the clothes or the shoes that make the climber. On the contrary, specialized permutations serve as ambitious accessories for many people. I retired from the pro scene seven years after signing that first contract, then brought four trash bags full of clothes, half of them still with tags on the local Goodwill. I continued to climb some long outdated favorites.

Despite incremental improvements in the quality of gear, theres always and always will be the value of simplicity.

At 12, in the 2000s, I was an 80-pound nugget in a pink skirt and a floral pocketed shirt, preparing to climb my first rock-climbing wall, at Galyans, a sporting goods store in a strip mall in Frisco, Texas. Sensibly, my dad bought me a pair of cheap shorts. I tapped on those candy-colored grips as something deep in my bones came to life. Following that day at Galyans, my involvement in climbing increased, as did my understanding of sporting degrees of movement and the types of clothing that complement it. I understood that skirts were a no-go for technical vertical efforts and that clothing should be comfortable and not restrictive. Over time, my opinions have remained essentially the same: as long as you can move freely, not much matters.

Last month in Rifle, a heavy rain pounded the canyon, turning everything a milky purple in the evening light. Goosebumps rose on my skin and I shivered slightly as I walked towards a steep line tracing the bowels of a cave. Wearing a thin cotton t-shirt and shorts, I could feel the power of the rock, the earth. Its raw and uninhibited bite. Its universality, and also its unconditional being. It’s like that. I felt the power that comes from going through all of this without needing to be wrapped in something windproof, something waterproof.

There is nothing inherently wrong with well-designed clothing. However, in the moderate temperatures in the easy-access terrain most of us operate in, anyone can wear just about anything. The disheartening thing is that the climber look seems so necessary these days. That the look is, in general, so oversized and overpriced. Whether the look is attributed in part because of branding and marketing initiatives rather than the ethos of our sporting history. My years at adidas and my later experience as a hardware editor taught me to come back to certain things. Not letting groupthink tell me I’m a climber because I may or may not look one. Let clothes be clothes.

