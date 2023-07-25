Art Of Velvet Other World immerses us in the dark and dazzling realities of how we dress and perform, IRL and online

Installation view of Velvet Other World: Bimboteque Part II at Kapp Kapp head head

Black velvet curtains close, flanking the walls from ceiling to floor, to open up the drama. We enter a gallery normally bathed in light, as the daylight dissolves and we rekindle the embers of our consciousness. The intimate space invites us to indulge in fantasy, forgetting, for a time, the pressure of how we were meant to behave and appear in everyday life.

Welcome to the Bimboteque, where we encounter an array of dynamic, fungible characters who collectively act as neo-deco cyborg sirens subverting gender and cultural norms that keep us from expressing ourselves. The neon pink sign amplifies the elegant play of cinematic and theatrical light illuminating the visual and thematic complexities of alluring black and white artwork.

Installed in two parts, Velvet Other World: Bimboteque is the first solo exhibition of the artist duo head head The galleries have expanded exhibition space to Tribeca in New York. Part II is viewable until August 4.

Portrait of Providence, Velvet Other World duo based in Rhode Island, LR: Katrina Pisetti (born in 1996, … [+] Austin, Texas) and Josh Allen (b. 1995, Andover, Mass.) head head

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Providence, Rhode Island-based duo Josh Allen (b. 1995, Andover, Mass.) and Katrina Pisetti (b. 1996, Austin, Texas), met at the Rhode Island School of Design and began their charcoal-on-paper collaboration as Velvet Other World in 2021. Their intimate exhibition takes us on their decadent and delightfully dark dive into their careful examination of the constructive and protective nature of dress.

For those of us who indulge either out of private curiosity, or public cosplay, or anywhere between the abundant textures and connotations of leather, leather, lace, sequins, feathers, and other fancy fabrics and backings, the Bimboteque offers an urgent escape and investigation into how we perceive ourselves and others in an Instagram world. Pisetti and Allen challenge our perceptions of the existence of the body in a world where many people spend more time cultivating personalities and styles online than preparing for an exam or a job interview.

We picked the name retroactively, after doing all the work, and thought it sounded futuristic, it looked like it had a lot of big boobs and sexiness, so we landed on this idea of ​​bimbo and tech, combining like tech, the idea in futuristic vibes, with the idea of ​​bimbofication, Pisetti explained during a presentation ahead of the July 14 Part II opening.

We see our work as a real process of transformation. I think a lot of our characters expand and contract and have complete freedom of dimensionality and gravity, and the limits don’t really exist for them, Allen added. I think of bimbofification as a way to transform and to use the body as a place of transformation. I think it also seems to fit because we infuse the characters with so much drama and space.

Velvet Other World ‘Ftelife’ (2023). Charcoal on BFK. 42 1/2 inches x 42 1/2 inches head head

I am dizzily transported to 1980, as I imagine the four flamboyant figures posing in Partylife(2023) reflecting the four members of London’s Blitz Kids, including Welsh synth-pop singer Steve Strange, featured in David Bowies solarized 250,000 videos for Ashes to ashes, the most expensive music video made at the time. Bowies co-video director David Mallet used the then-nascent Quantel Paintbox to alter the color palette, creating black skies and pink ocean pink, giving an otherworldly feel. In the video, Bowie portrays a clown, an astronaut, and an asylum inmate, evoking myriad emotions alike. Partylife emits energy. THE Partylife characters, all masked, including one revealing only a mouth, display their exaggerated curves. The science fiction element of Ashes to ashes the video is derived from scenes acting as a blatant homage to HR Giger’s designs for the 1979 film Extraterrestrial. Like the video, Partylife evokes a dream state, where bodies are in motion and flow, inviting a myriad of interpretations. The bottom of Partylife Also mimics scenes from the video filmed at Beachy Head and Hastings, both in East Sussex on the south coast of England, where the serene and natural landscape underlines the presence of strange characters.

Velvet Other World ‘Gooner Pig Gets Shaken to Death’ (2023) Charcoal on BFK. 42 1/2 x 42 1/2 inches head head

Velvet Other World is not for the timid or uptight viewer, who may gasp at topics and titles such as Gooner Pig gets shaken to death (2023). ICYMI, the term “gooner” is widely used to describe people addicted to online pornography. The figure, dressed in puffy white armor, defies categorization, as her made-up eyes and her shiny breastplate that hugs two round breasts evoke femininity while their size and posture suggest masculinity. Were forced to face the figure who is apparently seated with his hands firmly on his lower hips while looking directly at the viewer.

Velvet Other World ‘Bimbot’ (2023) Charcoal on BFK. 42 1/2 x 42 1/2 inches head head

The cheeky beauties of the duo straddle the fuzzy, hairy lines between Old Hollowood glam and fetish boutique chic, with recurring motifs like flexing circles to represent bulbous hands, breasts, balls, heads and other body parts. Mustache (2023) bows leaning on a round hand the size of his head. Flaunting a slim and fit profile, the minx gazes down at us, her eyes obscured behind sunglasses. Bgreed illustrates Duos’ manipulation of light to create texture, depth and mystery.

These sassy, ​​raunchy, satirical tales demand your in-person interaction. Stay awhile and engage with Pisetti and Allen calling us into their singular practice where every flash of light exposes our own secrets, desires and fears. The black and white artwork dazzles and displays as much pop, punch and playfulness as the neon pink Bimboteque sign. As you navigate their bizarre and sultry art world, you’ll wish Pisetti and Allen were your best friends from college.

Installation view of Velvet Other World: Bimboteque Part I at Kapp Kapp (June 10 July 7, 2023) head head

The fortuitous opportunity of Barbie The film’s release isn’t lost on the duo, who enjoy Greta Gerwigs’ clever critique of heteronormativity as well as the multi-faceted dolls themselves.

We both grew up playing with dolls and dressing up, and I think that has a huge, huge connection because we have so much fun doing that job, because we feel like we’re sticking dress-up dolls every day,” Pisetti said.

We were both kids when the internet was becoming a thing and there were games on the internet where you could just drag the clothes on top and click a makeup button for eye shadow and easy things like that, Allen added.

I was also thinking about the idea of ​​Barbie lately because she has so many costumes and so many roles she plays, like in her work, so it kind of reminds me of our work, observed Pisetti.