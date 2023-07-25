Lubbock Caffeination Station, Torque Fashion Detailed Opening Shots





What do a coffee shop and a fashion boutique have in common? The two companies will share the first sip-and-shop storefront in Lubbock later this year. Torque Fashion and Caffeination Station will feature fashionable drinks and clothing from a former Einstein Bros. at 5217 82nd St., Suite 215, in the fall – tentatively in September. Meredith Ratke, owner of both businesses, was inspired by a sip and a shop in Fredericksburg and wanted to bring something unique to Lubbock. “We’re actually trying to put a twist on local coffee here, so we’re doing something a little different,” Ratke said. “We’re going to be the first 24-hour sipping and shopping in Lubbock. We’ll have a boutique and a coffee bar, with drive-thru.” Ratke chose the location of the old Einstein for several reasons, including the fact that there are no cafes within a mile and the building already had a drive-thru. “We were very, very lucky to find such a great place that already had a built-in drive-thru,” Ratke said. “When it comes to the coffee trailer, we’re pretty weather dependent. We’re willing to give up relying on Mother Nature for when we can open.” While the building is in the early stages of design and demolition, Ratke gave a preview of what people can expect, design-wise. The venue will include a lounge, a separate conference room and several changing rooms. “One thing that we kind of talked about is bringing back a cool seasonal storefront, like they do on Fifth Avenue in New York,” Ratke said. Ratke mentioned that the store will focus on providing a unique experience, quality customer loyalty and appreciation, and a happy company culture. “We’re just super excited, and I hope Lubbock is thrilled to have us,” Ratke said. “I just want to thank the Lubbocks and surrounding communities for supporting us along the way.” Caffeination Station, Torque Boutique are ideas born around Texas A&M The idea behind the two companies started in college, while Ratke attended Texas A&M. Ratke and her best friend, Kenlea, loved the local cafe scene. When COVID-19 shut down college campuses, the duo returned to their hometown of Farwell. “We were sitting around on a Sunday afternoon, and there wasn’t really a cafe in Farwell or near Muleshoe,” Ratke said. “So, we had this idea to do a food truck coffee shop.” The caffeination station opened in Muleshoe on May 20, 2020 as a seasonal hotspot. Ratke moved the mobile cafe to Lubbock in February 2022. The truck is usually located at 5700 98th St. and offers trendy drinks named after Taylor Swift songs. “It’s been amazing,” Ratke said. “I am delighted to maintain this friendly atmosphere as we open the new store.” People can follow Caffeination Station at coffee-station-109548.square.site, Facebook And instagram. Ratke and her college roommate, Karis, also created Torque Fashion in February 2022. “We were big boutique shoppers, and we both have pretty good fashion sense,” Ratke said. “All of our friends and colleagues said ‘why don’t you just start a shop?’ So we launched Torque.” The currently online store has participated in pop-up events and trade shows. Torque Fashion can be found at couplefashions.com, Facebook, instagram, pinterest And ICT Tac.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lubbockonline.com/story/business/2023/07/24/lubbocks-caffeination-station-torque-fashion-detail-opening-plans/70399577007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos