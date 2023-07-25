Metro Free Agency: Blue Jackets bolster defense with trades





During his introductory press conference after being named director of hockey operations for the Penguins, Kyle Dubas explained how he rates his team compared to his opponent. “I think the main target, No. 1, is inside our division. That’s how I’ve always seen it,” Dubas said. “Rather than trying to compete with 31 other teams, let’s focus on our division. Let’s focus on trying to win our division. This is where we play the most matches. That’s what will determine our playoff seeding. We need to be in the top three to lock ourselves in, and our goal will be to win the division. Last season, the Penguins finished fifth in the Metropolitan Division, just two points behind fourth-placed New York Islanders, but 16 points behind New York Rangers, who held a guaranteed third place in the playoffs behind Carolina and New Jersey. How much has the division changed in the offseason? The Trib is offering a team-by-team look this week: Columbus Blue Jackets The Columbus Blue Jackets were essentially no entity when it came to free agency this offseason, but they were aggressive in trying to bolster their defense through trades by acquiring Ivan Provorov and Damon Severson on a three-day stretch in June. Their most notable addition up front came in the draft as they selected University of Michigan forward Adam Fantilli with the third overall pick. They have also brought in a hot new coach: bench veteran Mike Babcock. End of 2023: 25-48-9, 59 points, missed the playoffs Key additions: Forward Adam Fantilli (36 NCAA games, 30 goals, 35 assists, 65 points), defenseman Ivan Provorov (82 games, six goals, 21 assists, 27 points), defenseman Damon Severson (81 games, seven goals, 26 assists, 33 points) Starting key: Defender Gavin Bayreuther (51 games, two goals, 12 assists, 14 points) What this means: Fantilli could be the frontline center the Blue Jackets have seemingly never had in their entire existence. Ideally, he will find a match with star wingers Johnny Gaudreau or Patrik Laine. Defensively, Provorov and Severson won’t turn the Blue Jackets into contenders overnight, but they ease the burden on top defenseman Zach Werenski.

