Megan Fox poses seductively on the beach in a half dress





Megan Fox takes him from the trees to the sand. The ‘Jennifer’s Body’ star shared a series of bikini photos for her instagram Monday, showing off her impressive physique in a sheer, cut-out dress while posing on the beach. The long-sleeved mesh dress featured a huge hole in the front, exposing all of Fox’s enviable chest and abs. Fox, 37, wore a metallic silver bikini underneath the set as she struck several alluring poses during the sunset photoshoot, showing off her various rib tattoos. Megan Fox is redefining sexy beachwear. cibellelevi/instagram The 37-year-old stunned in a sheer, form-fitting dress on the beach. cibellelevi/instagram She wore a skimpy silver bikini under the black dress. cibellelevi/instagram In some of the sultry snaps, the actress lay down and even crawled on the sand as the ocean waves crashed against her body. Despite her drenched hair, Fox’s tan makeup and winged eyeliner remained perfectly intact. At the end of the shooting which was taken by Cibelle Lévi the actress was covered in sand as she posed against a large rock. The ‘Jennifer’s Body’ star rocked the wet hair look in the sultry photo shoot. Megan Fox/Instagram Fox showed off her ample chest in the cut-out ensemble. Megan Fox/Instagram “cliodhna, queen of the banshees,” the movie star captioned the carousel. In Irish mythology, Clodhna is a goddess of love and beauty. And fans couldn’t agree more with the comparison as they rushed to the comments section with praise for the mother of three. “You make me question my sexuality. THANKS. Just unreal,” one fan wrote, while another added “biggest girl crush in my life. The bikini-clad beauty has compared herself to Clodhna, a goddess of love and beauty in Irish mythology. cibellelevi/instagram The ‘Transformers’ star began sharing some of her sexy looks from the iconic photo shoot, which was also captured by Levi, earlier this month. Fox left little to the imagination as she rocked a series of see-through outfits, including a Very distressed knit dress with nothing else underneath. She then took it a step further by posing in a see-through, soaking wet corset dress while bathing in a creek. Fox has shared many different looks from the whimsical-themed photoshoot in recent weeks. Megan Fox/Instagram Sexy shots leave little to the imagination. Megan Fox/Instagram During the same shoot in the woods, Fox climbed a tree while wearing a sequined greenOsree swimsuit($165), captioning the photos, the forest is my oldest friend. While the sexy snaps sent her fans into a frenzy, they also caught the eye of her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly. For more Page Six style… Fox recently rekindled her romance with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. Meganfox/Instagram “If this is what a wild animal looks like, I would let it mutilate me”, commented the rocker under the clichés of the forest. While the pair appear to be doing well, they’ve had a rocky start to the year amid cheating allegations. Despite their brief split, the couple rekindled their relationship while vacationing in Hawaii in April. Maybe he was even present for the steamy photo shoot on the beach.

