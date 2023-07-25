Connect with us

20 Best Lightweight Jackets for Men 2023

Carhartt Work In Progress Detroit Organic Cotton Zip-Up Jacket

In a summery blue, this lightweight jacket is made from Carhartt WIP’s durable fabric to take you through all seasons, all year round.

Stone Island logo-appliqué cotton overshirt

You’ll be wishing for cool days just to have a chance to pull this number out of your closet.

Tommy Hilfiger Lightweight Micro Twill Golf Jacket

Simple, chic and classic, this ultralight zip-up jacket is an affordable staple.

Polo Ralph Lauren Bi-Swing Jacket

To go golfing, to the office or to lunch.

Todd Snyder Italian Linen CPO Shirt Jacket

Linen is THE Airy, summery material, and when it comes to a jacket as chic as this, you know you’ll get plenty of layering out of it.

Heritage Denim Chore Coat Banana Republic

Banana Republic perfectly combines rugged and good looking with this two-tone chore coat.

J.Crew Harrington Jacket

Harrington Jacket

A no-frills, no-frills jacket to grab as you head out the door.

Prada Re-Nylon Jacket

For rainy days or burning photos, a Prada windbreaker is a must.

Bonobos Elements Lightweight Jacket

Even when it’s not cold, it rains. When that inevitably happens, you’ll be glad you have this lightweight, water-repellent jacket to keep you warm and dry.

Lululemon Warp Packable Lightweight Jacket

Lululemon’s element-resistant jacket folds up into a neat little square, so you don’t have to stash it in your bag, or worse, hold it all day.

Cos Atelier hooded jacket

This casual hoodie is like your favorite winter hoodie, but smarter and lighter.

A bomber jacket is never, ever the wrong choice.

Loro Piana suede overshirt

Ultra-fine suede and a muted baby blue make this luxe jacket feel like it’s straight out of a Succession episode.

This stretchy, roomy denim jacket with plenty of pockets is a stylish layering piece to make any summer look even better.

Work outside? No problem Nike (literally) has you covered.

Wills Wrinkle-Free Chore Coat

The look of a jacket with the weight of a blazer. What’s not to like?

Mack Weldon Atlas Full Zip Jacket

Simple and stylish, this water-resistant performance jacket has you covered when the weather isn’t right.

Norse Projects Ripstop Jacket

Crafted from lightweight ripstop, this sleek, textured jacket is a piece you’ll love all year, every year.

Timeless and elegant, this understated jacket goes with just about anything.

Dickies Duck Contrast Stitch Jacket

For a casual look, Dickies is a surefire choice with a knit jacket that mixes workwear and streetwear.

Trishna Rikhy is the Associate Style Commerce Editor at Esquire. Previously, his writings have appeared in Vogue Runway, PAPER Magazine, V Magazine, V MAN, etc. She's based in New York, but can probably be found wherever the strongest cup of coffee is.

