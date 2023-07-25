Connect with your inner fashionista at ‘Style Revolution’ fashion event in Miami – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





It’s time for a revolution A style revolution. The owners of Style Your career and Fashion Happy Hour team up to bring you Style Revolution. The inaugural event will bring together panels of industry experts and fashion shows, so you can connect with your inner fashionista. No need to be clothes-conscious about fashion in this year’s style revolution. Kathleen Ross: Style Revolution is really about strengthening your style and strengthening your future and your career. We want people to come and have an experience where they can connect with the community and really change the future of the fashion industry. Say goodbye to fashion faux pas or learn things that keep the fashion industry going. Kathleen Ross: Were so excited to have an eclectic group of styles showcased at this event. We have a swimmer, we have luxury, we have resort wear. And it’s also a great opportunity to shop with local vendors. Local vendors like Mjaen Swimwear and Tony Visions. David Woods: Tony Visions is a luxury streetwear brand that I started about eight years ago, specializing in streetwear and luxury clothing for all types of people. The designer can’t wait to give you a taste of what’s trending on his show. David Woods: I’m actually going to mix two of my collections together. The Mahi collection that came out during hardrock swim week as well as my Exodus collection. No one will be able to take their eyes off you in these looks. David Woods: We have long pieces that are going to be very long drapery pieces for women, something that gives it more of an exotic feel than the focus of my last Exodus collection mostly. How about some fun in the sun with some 305 inspired swimwear Mayra Jaen: Mjaen is a swimwear brand and is inspired by the energy of Miami and the joy people enjoy in the sun. And each piece is designed just to your liking. Mayra Jaen: I would describe my brand as fun, very colorful and exclusive. If you’re a pro-fashionista or just looking to update your style, you’ll always have a great time here. Kathleen Ross: The event is for anyone who loves fashion, anyone who is interested in fashion, even if you don’t have a career in fashion, you are welcome to come and celebrate Miami’s local fashion scene. Style Revolution takes place this Friday at Black Box Media Miami. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Style revolution

Black Box Media Miami

12355 NE 13th Ave Unit #403-404

North Miami, FL 33161

styleyourcareer.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wsvn.com/entertainment/deco-drive/get-in-touch-with-your-inner-fashionista-at-style-revolution-miami-fashion-event/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

