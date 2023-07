Transparent fashion is also in fashion for men – WWD

Bare limbs have been big news throughout the Spring 2023 menswear season, with many designers emphasizing shorts and tank tops and skimping on fabric in the process. Where fabric was used, chances are it was either opaque or completely sheer, allowing men to follow the bare-wear trend that has been saturating women’s fashion for some time. Burc Akyol, one of this year’s LVMH award finalists, showcased options for both in his first mixed fashion show, where WWD London bureau chief Samantha Conti noticed the French-born Turkish designer’s deft hand as sheer knitwear and chiffon capes floated in one of Paris’s outdoor courtyards. Sheer party tops were also spotted at Saint Laurent, DSqaured2 and Courrèges, where creative director Nicolas Di Felice worked the printed knit into a bodysuit so that the faded colors appear to be spray-painted directly onto the flesh. “Many brands have embraced a wide range of form-fitting garments and tailored underwear to meet the growing desire and comfort levels of male customers,” said Bruce Pask, senior director of menswear at Bergdorf Goodman. Conceptual clubwear brand Lazaoschmidl, for example, was inspired by AI renderings of a gay summer party leading to a finale of see-through ponchos worn over Speedo-style swimsuits. They “left little to the imagination, which works if you’re in a sudden downpour or drenched in sweat like in a club,” WWD editor Rhonda Richford wrote in her review. AI was also used to generate show notes at Doublet, where designer Masayuki Ino layered thin tissue paper pants over shorts, a style trick also picked up by Denzilpatrick’s Daniel Gaye. Technical tailoring has become one of the season’s most directional uses for sheer fabrics. Chinese sportswear giant Li Ning has returned to the runway after a three-year hiatus, taking over the Center Pompidou to showcase a collection filled with sheer suits and trench coats. WWD London/China editor Tianwei Zhang compared them to the one worn by Christian Bale’s character in “American Psycho.” And for his Emporio Armani collection, Giorgio Armani showed hooded jackets with utility pockets and waist drawstrings in mauve-hued fabrics, while Walter van Beirndonck cut an opaque flightsuit that hinted at underwear underneath.

