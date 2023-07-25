Jill Biden lights up Paris in dress and yellow blazer Lafayette 148 – WWD





Jill Biden arrived in Paris on Monday wearing a bright outfit. The first lady disembarked at Orly airport, beginning a three-day visit to France to mark the United States’ return to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). She wore a bright citrine blazer and sheath dress by Lafayette 148 and completed the look with nude Valentino heels. Jill Biden arrives at Orly airport in Paris on Monday. Getty Images Biden’s look came from Lafayette 148’s Spring 2023 collection. WWD characterized the collection as “timeless, clean and effortlessly modern.” “As we dive into our history, we discovered that our original building, 148 Lafayette Street, was originally a printing press, so that sparked this idea of ​​paper and what it means to me. It takes you through the journey of paper and what you can do with this fabric,” Lafayette 148 creative director Emily Smith said during a preview of the season’s collection. In its commitment to sustainability, Biden’s Lafayette 148 dress is a re-wear. The first lady previously wore the dress to visit the Investing in America Workforce Hub earlier this month. The visit was part of President Biden’s Invest in America tour. The first lady, who is also a community college professor, is an advocate for high school and college-level workforce training programs that will help prepare students for high-paying jobs in the U.S. job market. Biden’s visit to France aims to highlight the importance of U.S. leadership and collaboration in education, cultural heritage and science around the world.

