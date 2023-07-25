Madelaine Petsch’s abs and butt look toned in nude dress in IG pics





Madelaine Petsch dropped a few Instagram photos where she flaunts her sculpted abs, legs and butt in a sheer nude dress.

THE Riverdale the actress enjoys Pilates, strength training and leading an active lifestyle.

She grew up on a plant-based diet and is now vegan. Wearing a nude dress is a total statement in Hollywood right now, so naturally, Madelaine Petsch just worked a next-level version. THE Riverdale the star shared a pile of pictures on Instagram of herself in a stunning Givenchy nude dress that showed just how strong she is. The snap shows the 28-year-old actress posing next to a window in the dress, showing off her sculpted abs and legs, posing sideways with her toned booty on display and leaning against a table with a glass of champagne. (You know, like wearing a nude dress.) I went to a party in my birthday suit, she joked in the caption. people including totally lost in the comments. Good lawd, said Lili Reinhart, while Camila Mendes chimed in, Youre amazing bye. I mean, it’s all true. Madelaine is so strong and radiant right now, what has she been up to in the fitness department? Apparently Pilates is in the mix. She just dropped a video of herself on her Instagram story doing some awesome leg lifts on the reformer and it has a total ballet dancer vibe. Madelaine already said women’s health that she regularly works with Pvolve creator Stephen Pasterino. (Pvolve, in case you don’t know, focuses on low-impact, resistance-based workouts.) The more I move, the happier I’ll be, she said. I link my mental health to training. Still, Madelaine shared that she tends to focus a lot on her abs. (Yeah, her hard work shows.) My trainer does this thing called six-minute sit-ups, which is honestly deadly. They are the hardest thing there is, she says. The routine consists of six minutes of basic movements that change every 30 seconds or minutes. But is also into full-body workouts, including moves with medicine balls and resistance bands like ball slams, crab walks, and squats. Outside of the gym, it seems Madelaine is also very active. She shared a some pictures on Instagram in February of herself doing lots of things, including aerial yoga and hiking. This content is imported from the survey. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. But, like all of us, it’s hard for Madelaine to stay motivated 100% of the time. “I usually train in the morning, so a key for me, it’s picking out my workout outfit the night before in my bathroom, with socks, underwear, everything in there,” she said. The Thirty. “So, I have no excuses.” madeleine said W.H. that she follows a vegan diet and grew up eating plant-based meals. She always eats breakfast, but sometimes has trouble remembering to eat other meals because her schedule is very busy. It will be 5 p.m. and I haven’t had lunch, she said. My energy levels are going to drop completely. This is where I struggle, taking time to eat because I will forget. The YouTuber said she was also focused on getting enough protein. Protein is something I really need to be aware of at every meal or else my energy levels will drop completely, she revealed. His go-to source? Red lentil pasta. I need to touch my salivary glands and I also need to touch my proteins, she added. I can’t wait to see your next fashion statement, Madelaine! Korin Miller is a freelance writer specializing in general wellness, health and sex, and lifestyle trends, with work appearing in Mens Health, Womens Health, Self, Glamour, and more. She has a master’s degree from American University, lives near the beach, and hopes to one day own a teacup pig and a taco truck.

