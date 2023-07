Selena Gomez’s red mini dress is a sultry summer birthday party outfit

In case you missed it, over the weekend Selena Gomez turned 31 and she didn’t hesitate to choose a look to celebrate her special day. On Friday, the actor, who is a rising sun Leo and Cancer, fully embraced his fiery and sultry side with a red mini dress as his first birthday outfit. Gomez’s number was a new off-track piece from Bottega Venetas’ Spring 2023 collection. She styled the leather-adorned look with a unique pair of Magda Butrym strappy heels, complete with a red satin flower appliqué that perfectly matched the hue of her dress. Gomez then kept her accessories chic and simple. The Rare Beauty founder opted for James Banks hoop earrings and a sleek pair of Y2K-inspired black sunglasses as she headed to a private mansion in Malibu for her surprise birthday bash. (It’s unclear how her best friends dressed her up to the nines without blowing the surprise, but the accessories for them!) As for her beauty moments, Gomez strayed from her signature beachy waves and styled a Pamela Anderson-esque updo, which featured a dramatic side-parted bang and a loosely textured bun. One can only assume that Rare Beauty products were used to capture the singer’s classic smoky eye, sun-kissed cheeks and glossy ’90s lip. It wasn’t just Gomez who pulled out all the stops that night, though. At the exclusive event, friends like Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera and Karol G also matched the actors’ spicy energy. Karol G and Sabrina Claudio, for example, opted for risque mini dresses while Hilton and Aguilera looked dreamy in colorful maxis. The party didn’t stop on Friday as Gomez kept the mood going until her actual birthday on Saturday July 22 by throwing a Barbie– A themed birthday party including a private screening of the newly released film. She tapped into the trendy Barbiecore aesthetic with a Valentino halter neck mini dress and wore a Dior beaded choker, earrings and bracelet. For fire signs feeling inspired by Gomez’s sizzling birthday outfits, shop for similar pieces ahead of time to channel her vibe at your next party. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

