A new online sustainable fashion business is growing in Birmingham

Savings and fashion that benefit the environment have been revived in Birmingham. The clothing library is a new online business that focuses on sustainable clothing. Founder and CEO Milagros Mila de Souza said it’s something consumers in the community need to come back to.

Milagros “Mila” de Souza working from home.

Sustainable fashion is interesting because it goes back to our roots, she explained. Doing things slower, more sustainably, considering people when you make the stuff, making sure people get paid well.

De Souza launched the online clothing rental subscription in 2022. The small business connects consumers with second-hand clothing. Many virtual catalog items are purchased from local sellers in Birmingham. De Souza says her vision is to make sustainable fashion more accessible.

A look inside of Trespa Consignment & Boutique in Woodlawn.

We need sustainable fashion at a reasonable price. But also, you don’t need a lot of time to find exactly what you’re looking for, she says. And that was kind of the idea behind The Clothing Library: have your local thrift/consignment store delivered to your front door.

Sustainable fashion refers to fabrics made from environmentally friendly resources. These can be sustainably grown fiber crops or recycled materials. There are some cool things like, for example, dresses made from pineapple pits, using things that are considered waste but to make new things, de Souza explained. But she said they’re not always in an accessible price range for the average American.

(These) dresses, although cool and made of pineapple cores, can cost a few $100. And the average American can afford a $600 emergency, she said.

Buying vintage clothes, going to thrift stores, or renting clothes are all examples of sustainable fashion. De Souza says that’s what The Clothing Library is all about.

We have three different subscription levels: one article, three articles and five articles. It’s all about extra time. So if you have a single item, for example, you can swap that item as much as you want. But you can only have one clothing library item in your house at any given time, she explained. Rental options for The Clothing Library subscriptions start at $34.99.

De Souza has a history with sustainable fashion. She graduated from Duke University in 2021 with an honors degree in the subject.

A dress is on display at the dTrespa Consignment & Vintage Boutique in Woodlawn.

Duke has this program where you can create your own major. And so, that’s when I created the main intersectional sustainability in the fashion industrial complex, which is a very fancy way of saying that I studied how sustainable fashion and how it affects society on a day-to-day basis, she said.

De Souza says shoppers who like to flip through clothes on hangers in a store can still buy clothes that last. She suggests going to consignment stores or thrift stores.

When shopping used, it’s extremely cheap. And it’s like $5. And normally you would have paid a couple of $100, maybe depending on the item, because there are a lot of second-hand designer items too, de Souza said.

Vintage shops are also a good source for second-hand shopping. De Souza says The Clothing Library partners with local stockists to source items. This includes Birmingham stores like Plus Size Quake Resale. There is also dTrespa Consignment & Vintage Shop. Owner LaRoyce Marsh says she favors de Souza’s vision.

Owner of dTrespa Consignment & Vintage Boutique, LaRoyce Marsh browsing her clothing collection.

I’m very into sustainable fashion and recycling by reusing most of my decorations and here are some things that I’ve reused,” Marsh said.

Marsh says dTrespa carries everything from Gap to Gucci. And even if clothing items don’t make it on the rack, there’s still a place for it in the store.

Something like a dress can happen, and it’s really not in good enough condition to sell, but I hang it on the wall, Marsh explained. So, you know, I love the idea of ​​reorienting things. And then I loved the excitement and the passion of Milas and everything for that.

LaRoyce Marsh and Mila de Souza at dTrespa Consignment & Vintage Boutique in Woodlawn.

Marsh says the partnership with The Clothing Library and de Souza is still new, but she says she’s hopeful about the business deal.

This has happened over the past two months. Someone had told me about Mila and vice versa. She walked in, and we hit it off and were sort of alike, Marsh said.

In addition to a wide range of brands, dTrespa also offers a similar range of clothing for men and women. Mila de Souza of The Clothing Library says one of her goals is to de-gender clothing so it’s more inclusive.

Clothes have no gender. I mean, I wear both men’s and women’s clothes,” de Souza said. And I don’t want people to feel like they can’t wear something because it’s for men, you know. So that’s something we’re really looking to do.

De Souza says The Clothing Library’s primary demographic is the younger generations of women and non-binary people who might already benefit from savings. Non-binary people identify with zero or more genders.

Our target demographic: women and non-binary people. We’re thinking of millennials because Gen Z is ready to go through a thrift store, she explained. The idea is, it’s the thrift store delivered to your front door.

Millennials and Gen Z are also the generations most likely to participate in microtrends. De Souza said partnering with local stores like dTrespa and second-hand clothing rentals can help curb this movement in fashion.

Microtrends are going to be basically, like styles or trends that have only been around for a year or two, de Souza explained. And they are really popular at this time. And so, a lot of companies are going to create this style because it’s so popular.

Fashionistas point to the rise of social media app TikTok for the growing popularity of the microtrends de Souza talks about. The platform’s algorithm shows millions of people the same video of a certain clothing style. It pays more attention to trends presented through get ready with me or carry videos showing different fashions. De Souza says that some microtrends only last a few months or even weeks.

We live in a world where there are influencers carrying micro-trends. And your favorite celebrities wear the micro trend. And so, now you want micro-trends as a consumer. And so, it’s a change of mentality, she says.

Mila de Souza showing off a Lakers jersey from her personal closet.

De Souza says this type of trend is also fueling what is called fast fashion. This is a method focused on producing a lot of clothes quickly. The retailer shein is one of the best-known online stores specializing in mass production trends. But the company has been criticized for poor working conditions and the use of cheap synthetic fabrics. De Souza says shoppers can still follow the trend without contributing to fast fashion.

You can find these second-hand trends. You don’t have to go to the Shein and find it first hand. You can get it used, and it would be much better quality and last you a lot longer, she said.

De Souza says that once these fashion trends are over, the clothes are thrown away after only being worn a handful of times.

Much of it ends up in landfill. Much of it ends up in the trash, she explained. Because people just won’t want the item anymore. Maybe it was cheap material. He had a hole or was in distress. And so, they throw it away.

The Clothing Library is currently fully online. The founder says she played with the shift from virtual to in-person.

There is a huge advantage in being able to smell the clothes, to try them on. But then, if we think from an environmental perspective, it’s much better for the environment to do everything entirely online, de Souza said.

But the CEO says if The Clothing Library turns into a brick-and-mortar store, it will need to be environmentally friendly and follow its core business model. But for now, everything will be online.

In the meantime, de Souza says now is the time for new customers to check out what the boutique has to offer. We are given two months for your path at the moment. So if you sign up for our newsletter you can try it out for two months because we want to know what you think. So that’s what we offer our new customers,” she says. Details can be found at The clothing library.