Could Generative AI Solve Fashion Overstock Problems?





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. In a context of fluctuating global demand and macroeconomic pressures, optimizing and allocating inventory for multiple locations, across multiple channels, and without holding excess inventory remains a challenge for many fashion companies. Could generative artificial intelligence be the answer? Generative AI has the potential to transform core processes in the luxury sector, including supply chain and logistics, helping luxury brands improve warehouse operations and inventory management, according to a report by management consultancy BCG and Italian luxury association Altagamma released this month. Luxury CEOs need to experiment to uncover and decide on the best use cases, the report advises. There are, however, several major hurdles to overcome. Generative AI is still far from considered suitable for use in a supply chain, relies heavily on large cohorts of training data, and is complex to implement. Proponents say that getting the basics of machine learning and data science right now will help supply chain managers pave the way for using generative AI in the future. Generative AI enables retailers to have better conversations with their data, helping both customers and employees, says Marco Limena, CEO of business intelligence firm Board International. It has a number of key benefits for retailers, such as strengthening customer centricity, whether by helping companies conduct consumer research, predict scenarios, or create new products with synthetic customer data. This dramatically accelerates new lines, product design and sourcing while improving time to market. AI is already transforming supply chain management. It enables more accurate demand forecasting by tracking data such as store traffic and automating decision-making in areas such as pricing, promotions, restocking and forecasting. Brands are also exploring how it could help with traceability: In 2019, Google announced a partnership with Stella McCartney to pilot a tool that uses machine learning, a sub-discipline of AI that uses data and algorithms to mimic the way humans learn, gradually improving its accuracy for tracing raw materials through the supply chain, using brand data. The difference with generative AI is that it can analyze large amounts of data from various sources to come up with answers. Enter inventory data and ask: Where am I at risk of overstocking and understocking based on current sales numbers? and the latest generative AI technology can use tools like pricing platforms and Google search to provide a structured response to business needs by rapidly accelerating the inventory management process, explained Dr. Hardy Kremer, vice president of data science and data engineering at digital strategy consultancy Ommax, in an article accompanying the release last week of his new report, Transforming Luxury Fashion Inventory Management with Generative AI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voguebusiness.com/technology/could-generative-ai-solve-fashions-excess-stock-problems The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos