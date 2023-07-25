The child uses the bride’s wedding dress as a handkerchief





Every wedding has its hiccups, but a child at a reception has gone viral after she was caught wiping her face on the bride’s wedding dress. TikTok user Kristen (@thefoxsaystwins) captured the moment her daughter used the bride’s dress as a towel at the wedding reception. The video has been viewed over a million times to date. #i’m so embarrassed #weddingwhoops #rehersaldinner #marriagewithoutchildren #kidsaremessy mute mute – accelerated – mazie @thefoxsaystwins Don’t recommend serving ketchup with the chicken nuggets and fries for the kids’ meal or just don’t invite the kids #bridefail In the video, the little girl starts rubbing her eyes with the white wedding dress as the bride talks to someone off camera. The bride bursts into laughter when she looks down and sees what is happening. Another woman stops the child and takes him away. The voiceover says, “When you can’t find a towel, you use the bride’s dress.” Kristen writes in the description, “Do not recommend serving ketchup with the chicken nuggets and fries for a kid’s meal or just don’t invite the kids.” Although the bride handled the situation with grace, many commenters said they would be furious. “I will never talk to the parents of the kids again,” one user said. “If someone’s snot-filled crotch goblin destroyed something that cost over $10,000, I wouldn’t talk to him either,” read a second comment. “My anger issue could never. I love the bride, she’s so sweet, mom needs to do better,” someone else added of the dress being used as a towel. “The laughing mother would have sent me to the brink,” another agreed. Many have pointed out that their solution would be to have a childless marriage, so nothing like this would happen. “’Why don’t you want kids at your wedding?’ HERE,” one person said. “That’s why I don’t allow children at my wedding,” another agreed. “No kids at my wedding,” someone else said, to which the designer replied, “Same girl, same! Like the bride in the video, some found the incident with the dress amusing, and they argued that the negative commenters didn’t get it. “The bride is so calm and doesn’t even look to see if there’s a mark,” one user said. “All the ‘no kids at my wedding’ comments, but it was a precious, innocent moment,” replied a second. “The girl wiped her eye and the bride laughed, everyone needs a chiiiillll,” a third pointed out. The Daily Dot reached out to Kristen via email for more information.

*First published: July 25, 2023, 2:07 a.m. CDT

park ball

Parks Kugle is a San Antonio-based writer and journalist. Her work has appeared in Lumina Literary Journal, Wicked Local Newspapers, and various publications across the United States. He loves comics and gardening.

