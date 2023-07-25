Raincoats for Men Under 1000: 8 Best Raincoats for Men Under 1000 in India for Long Lasting Protection (2023)

List of Top 8 Raincoats for Men Under 1000 in India

Raincoats are one of the most versatile and practical choices when it comes to weather protection. They can be easily worn over your clothes and help keep you completely dry by stopping rain from all angles. With fast, zigzag winds, rain droplets quickly change direction and can soak you. Raincoats are also great for hiking, trekking, camping, fishing, etc.So if you’re looking for an affordable raincoat for men under 1000, we’ve prepared a curated selection for you. Take a look at our top picks from popular brands like Clownfish, Duckback, Billford, Digjam, La Exclusivite, and more. Scroll down to learn more about reviews, pricing, product details, features, and more. Shop the best men’s raincoats and get long-lasting protection during the monsoon season.

The Clownfish Francis Series Mens Raincoa

The Clownfish Francis men’s raincoat is made from high quality polyester fabric with a double coating. This provides better water repellency and durability. The inner layer is made of heavy-duty PVC and the seams are sealed with additional leak-proof stitching. This helps keep water out of your clothes and keeps you dry, even in heavy rains by preventing any seepage. High collars protect your face and neck, which is vital during the monsoon.

Features:

Adjustable hood for convenience

Reflective strips on the back for protection

Printed plastic storage bag with rope

Interior cell phone pocket

Snap button on the sleeve

Benefits

The inconvenients Attractive color options Carry bag could be better Layered flap with buttons on the zippers

Buy the Clownfish Francis series men’s raincoat here

Reversible raincoat for men Camison

The Camison Raincoat for Men is designed to keep users dry even during the heaviest rains by using high quality waterproof material. The raincoat is perfect for motorcycling as it protects the rides from rain and fast winds. The raincoat has a lightweight construction, which makes it easy to carry without adding noticeable bulk to your bag. It is available in attractive colors so you can choose the one that suits you best.

Features:

Rugged hood design

Hood adjustment straps

Side and interior pockets to keep your valuables safe

Double coated material for protection

Layered flap with press stud

Benefits

The inconvenients

Full neck and wrist coverage Can get hot inside due to heavy clothing Reflective tape on the back

Buy the Camison reversible raincoat for men here

The Clownfish Opener Pro Men’s Raincoat

The Clownfish Opener Pro raincoat is specially designed to withstand heavy rain. The reflective strip on the back is useful as it is illuminated in the low light conditions that occur during the rainy season. It alerts oncoming vehicles to your presence, providing a safer ride. The small inside pocket keeps your cell phone and other valuables safe from water. The high-quality elastics of the pants provide great comfort.

Features:

Double layer polyester fabric construction

Additional taped seams in the seams

Layered flap with press studs on the zippers

Adjustable hood design

High collars to protect the neck and face

Benefits

The inconvenients Available in attractive colors and designs Carry bag could be better Sizes available up to 3XL

Buy the Clownfish Opener Pro raincoat for men here

Men’s Billford Double Layer Raincoat

The Billford Raincoat has a breathable design that is comfortable to wear as sweat buildup can be upsetting and irritating. The user-friendly design incorporates various adjustable components such as cuffs, waist, hood, etc. The 2 large side pockets are conveniently placed to give you easy access. The versatile raincoat can be used in various outdoor activities like camping, hiking, traveling, etc. to keep you dry and cool.

Features:

High density polyester with non-woven fabric

Sealed seams for protection against seepage

Reflective visor strip on the back

Press studs on the overlapping flap

Stunning color choices

Benefits

The inconvenients Easy to clean after use Limited size options Easy-to-carry waterproof cover

Shop the Billford Double Layered Raincoat for men here

Men’s Duckback Raincoat

The Duckback is one of the most popular rainwear brands due to its superior quality products and high customer satisfaction. The Duckback Raincoat has a classic design that’s casual, comfortable and stylish. The practical button placket and the hood with drawstrings offer better protection against the rain. The durable, water-resistant (DWR) finish on the 100% polyester fabric provides added security against seepage, moisture and stains.

Features:

Full-length front zipper with flap

Two spacious hand pockets

Classic color options

Reinforced seams for added durability

Three size options to choose from

Benefits The inconvenients Original Duckback Quality No reflective visor strip

Buy the Duckback raincoat for men here

Digjam men’s reversible raincoat

The Digjam Men’s Raincoat has a lightweight design that is easily packable, making it convenient to carry anywhere. Durable nylon fabric construction with PVC provides better water repellency and keeps you dry. The rugged, seam-sealed design also prevents any seepage. The raincoat has a classic design with a relaxed fit to easily wear over your clothes. High collars also protect your neck and face. The adjustable hood design allows you to customize the top protection to your needs.

Features:

Flap pockets for easy access

Reflective visor strip on the back

Amazing color and design options

A carrying pouch is included

10 day return and exchange policy

Benefits

The inconvenients

Drawstrings at the bottom too Limited size options Velcro flap on the zipper

Buy here a Digjam reversible raincoat for men

Raincoat La Exclusivite for Men

The La Exclusivite raincoat is a great choice for motorcyclists by keeping water out even at high speeds so you can easily focus on the road while staying dry. Easy-to-pack design is convenient to carry with lightweight construction. The raincoat is available in a variety of stylish and bold color options. Dark color options are great as they are less prone to fading and stay vibrant even after years of use.

Features:

Top quality materials

Waterproof and windproof design

High breathability to prevent sweating

Versatile styling to suit both formal and casual occasions

Adjustable hood

Benefits

The inconvenients Pockets to keep valuables No elastic at the ankles of the pants Double coated material

Buy the La Exclusivite raincoat for men here

Lymio Raincoats for Men

The Lymio raincoat comes with durable waterproof pants that ensure you stay completely dry from top to bottom. The carry pouch is convenient for easily storing the raincoat in your travel bag before and after use to prevent accidental scratches, as well as to prevent dripping. The drawstrings at the bottom of the jacket provide extra security by preventing water from entering and ruining your clothes, as well as a 100% water resistant PVC coating.

Features:



Hood for full protection

Visor logo reflective tape

Classic color options

Sturdy full-length zipper

Buttons on the flap

Benefits

The inconvenients Two pockets inside the coat Limited size options Adjustable cuffs

Buy Lymio raincoats for men here

FAQ: 8 Best Raincoats for Men Under 1000 in India

Q.1 What material is best for raincoats?

Rep. Raincoats are a great option for staying dry during the rainy season. They are usually made from polyester, PVC and nylon fabric. These fabrics are not only durable but also cheaper to produce, and therefore available at very affordable prices for consumers. Take a look at our selection of the best raincoats for men under 1000 in India.

Q.2 How much does a good raincoat cost?

Rep. There are a variety of good raincoats available in the market in popular sizes and color options. A good quality raincoat can start from around Rs. 750 and offer long-lasting protection from the rain. For a full list of the best men’s raincoats under 1000, please see the article.

Q.3 What is the best color for raincoats?

Rep. Usually, people prefer darker color palettes in their raincoats. This is because dark colors are less likely to fade over time, even after heavy use. They are also versatile and can be worn for any occasion whether formal or casual.