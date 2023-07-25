Mens Closet will host the third annual Back 2 backpack and school supply contest on Sunday, July 30





Backpacks, school supplies, food and more will be offered for free at the event, which Men’s Closet is organizing with MC Community Care ORLANDO, FL/ACCESSWIRE/July 25, 2023/ Men’s Closet is pleased to announce that it will be hosting the third annual “Back 2 School” free backpack and school supply giveaway on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Men’s Closet, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Image from press release To learn more about the event, which is co-hosted by MC Community Care, please visit https://mccommunitycare.org/backpack-giveaway-school-supplies.html. As he notes on the Men’s wardrobe events page, the backpack will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Men’s Closet at 5510 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando, Florida. “We will be giving away backpacks, free school supplies, personal hygiene items, free hair braids and free haircuts to children and teenagers,” said Halah Abed of closet for menadding that the event will also feature kid-friendly activities like face painting, balloon animals, free food and a video game truck. “This is a local neighborhood event to give back to our community.” Community members who wish to help are encouraged to donate a backpack and/or school supplies, or volunteer at the event. Those interested can contact Abed at 321-217-4197. People can register for the event at Eventbrite Men’s Closet Backpack Contest page. Attendance is free and each school-aged child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a backpack. One backpack will be given per child, and a ticket does not guarantee a backpack. About MC Community Care MC Community Care is committed to helping children and their neighborhoods. They have been proud to give back to the community for over three decades. Each year they strive to be bigger and better than the year before. Their goal is to bring the community together and make a difference in the lives of children and families. At MC Community Care, they believe that small acts of kindness go a long way and that fashion and community involvement can go hand in hand.

For more information, please visit https://mccommunitycare.org. The story continues About Men’s Closet Men’s Closet is Orlando’s premier men’s shoe and apparel store. They carry the most exclusive footwear and apparel brands including Nike, Jordan, Billionaire Boys Club, MCM, Roc Nation and many more. For more information, please visit http://mensclosetclothing.com. Media Contact Alleluia

