Dioriviera, a pop-up fashion oasis at the Beverly Hills Hotel





If you like Dior, then you’ll love Dioriviera, Christian Dior’s summer pop-up that’s taking over the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. To celebrate and promote this year’s Capsule Dioriviera Collection, the iconic fashion brand has temporarily taken over the legendary pool deck and cabanas of the legendary Beverly Hills Hotel and transformed them into a mecca for Dior shopping. Located in the world’s most coveted 90210 zip code, this location is part of a series of exclusive global Dioriviera activations, as well as pop-ups at Rosewood Miramar in Montecito and Gurneys Resort in Montauk, New York. Until September, guests can enjoy a little piece of paradise by escaping by the pool. This year, the continually reinvented Dioriviera capsule collection, a hallmark of women’s haute couture artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri, has been reimagined to reflect the radiance of sun-drenched Mediterranean beaches. I had the pleasure of visiting the chic pop-up store that showcases the Dioriviera collection and was immediately captivated by the creativity of this Dior paradise. The cabin has been transformed into a fascinating sandcastle, with life-size sand sculptures of giraffes, lions, flora and fauna appearing to emerge from the sand. Guests have access to exclusive, limited-edition ready-to-wear pieces including signature Dior skirts, dresses, shorts and swimwear in shades of pink and gray, and of course the coveted Dior canvas handbags from Jouy Cabas. Dior scarves, Lady Dior bags, Dway mules and JAdior pumps are also on display. Much more than just a shopping experience, guests can also relax by the pool where the fashion houses’ signature Toile de Jouy prints cover all the lounge chairs, umbrellas and surf-inspired cabanas that line the perimeter. Dioriviera evokes the promises of an endless summer. The golden memories of summer may last, but the Dior takeover will only last until September 4e2023. The Beverly Hills Hotel pop-up store is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for hotel guests and non-hotel guests. Main photo credit: The Dioriviera pop-up is open until September 4 Paul Vu

