LVMH sponsors the Paris 2024 Olympic Games





Tony Estanguet, Thomas Bach, Bernard Arnault, Anne Hidalgo and Antoine Arnault during Monday’s press conference. Photo: Philippe Servent During the Games, LVMH will also provide financial and clothing support to certain athletes, including swimmer Lon Marchand, world record holder in the 400-meter individual medley and the French Olympic team’s first medal hope. As part of its partnership, LVMH will also join forces with the French Popular Relief association to support a program aimed at facilitating access to sport for 1,000 vulnerable children and young people aged 4 to 25. The scale of the partnership reflects the firepower of LVMH and its key role in the French economy: the world’s largest luxury conglomerate owns 75 houses including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Loewe, Guerlain and Dom Prignon, and ranks first in the CAC 40 stock market index by market capitalization. It also reflects the cultural cachet of the LVMH houses. Louis Vuitton organized its fashion show on the emblematic Pont Neuf in June and made Paris a protagonist of the event. In many respects, our houses are the symbol of France, of its elegance, its audacity and its style. It is therefore natural that we support an event that will put France, and Paris in particular, in the spotlight throughout the world, said Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, in his speech. Because in a few years, in July 2024, all eyes will be on the Seine for the opening ceremony show […] The beauty of Paris invites us to seek beauty and, in this quest, to constantly surpass ourselves. This is why the total show that Pharrell Williams imagined for Louis Vuitton, which made Paris shine all over the world [] could have had no other stage than the Pont-Neuf, and no other decor than Paris. The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games will take place along the quays of the Seine, between the Pont d’Austerlitz and the Pont d’Ina, including the Pont-Neuf. The Cheval Blanc hotel, owned by LVMH, and the head office of Louis Vuitton, with their breathtaking views of the Pont-Neuf, will be privileged places to attend the ceremony. Before choosing the host city for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, LVMH supported the candidacy of the Paris organizing committees by financially supporting the committee. According to sources, it was between 1 million and 2 million. It is a partnership of superlatives, the most beautiful city in the world, the biggest luxury group in the world and the biggest sporting event in the world, said Ouda-Castra, the Minister of Sports during her speech. This piece has been updated to include new sponsorship details. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More from this author: What is the next step at Kering? Marco Bizzarri leaves Gucci Richemont sales rise as Asia rebound offsets US weakness

