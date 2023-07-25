Fashion
Empowering big and tall men with inclusive fashion
Good advice is a groundbreaking fashion brand set to revolutionize the industry with its all-inclusive approach for big and tall men. Until recently, the big-and-big specialist has thrived with a successful subscription model, launching its highly anticipated e-commerce platform on June 1, 2023.
Good Counsel is a men’s favorite brand, trusted by notable athletes like the NBA Champion and All-Star. Andre Iguodala and NFL athletes Travon Walker and Trent Williams. Good Counsel owes much of its success to the expertise of the brand’s creative director Courtney Maysstylist to some of the biggest names in the NBA, has shaped the brand’s offerings around size throughout his time tailoring clothes for taller-than-average men.
Travon Walker, a Jaguar defensive lineman from Jacksonville, praised the brand for its inclusiveness and recently partnered with them for their new e-commerce platform. I basically partnered with Good Counsel for the simple fact that they sent gift boxes early in my process, he notes.
I didn’t have to go to a store, which I don’t like – nine times out of 10 they won’t have it. Just a waste of time. Good Counsel just introduced the opportunity where you can find activewear, casual wear and things of that nature just for guys my size to make it a little easier.
At the heart of Good Counsel’s mission is a desire to tackle the underrepresentation of big and tall menswear. Traditionally, this market has been overlooked, leaving taller men with limited options and the perception that they cannot take advantage of fashionable clothing. With mainstream fashion focused on a one-size-fits-all standard, tall and tall men often struggle to find well-fitting and stylish outfits, forcing them to search multiple brands online for suitable choices.
Walker knows these issues all too well growing up, seeing, and struggling to find clothes that fit. Walker recalls, So my dad, he could be considered tall and tall, six-three. He’s about my weight. Growing up, he struggled [finding] clothes too. When asked about wearing his dad’s clothes growing up, his response was quick, still doing it, to this day.
A favorite brand I had growing up that used to always go in my dad’s closet was [his] polo shirts. He wears an XXL in it, but I’m normally an XL guy. If I put on a Polo t-shirt or something, it suits me better, and it suits me better than my father. My shoulder is wider than his, he points out.
One of the significant challenges in meeting the needs of the big and tall market is the limited production capacities of many factories, which do not have the capacity to produce extended size ranges for men. However, Good Counsel and its founder Mays are making proactive efforts to revolutionize this aspect of the fashion industry.
Mays has invested substantial resources into creating truly comprehensive and size-appropriate offerings. Good Counsel garments incorporate innovative features such as extended sleeve and pant lengths, t-shirts with split hems and adjustable zippers for easy access inside and out. This dedication aims to give big and tall men comfortable and stylish clothes that are often hard to find elsewhere.
Walker says, I feel like Good Counsel does a great job with the material. You have sports clothes and casual clothes that you can put on and wear for a game or [somewhere] like that. The options they have are great and the hardware also plays a big part in that.
The importance of well-fitting clothes appeals to someone like Walker, who seeks sophistication at any size. I can dress myself and still feel comfortable in what I’m wearing. I don’t feel like it’s too snug – more like a perfect fit, Walker concludes.
