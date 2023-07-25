16 books to read if you liked the double feature “Barbenheimer”





Last weekend saw the simultaneous premieres of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” in theaters. Both films drew huge crowds, breaking multiple box office records, in part because of the phenomenon around “Barbenheimer”, a nickname coined for the online fervor surrounding the two films. Because of this, many viewers went to see both films on the same day, with several myself included dressed to fit the aesthetic of each film. Although centered on extremely different subjects, the two films share a literary genesis. Director Christopher Nolan has been pretty candid about his inspiration for ‘Oppenheimer’ being the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography.”American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimerthroughout the film’s press tour. “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig said in a interview with Vogue This “Revive Ophelia“, a book she read as a child that focuses on the issues teenage girls face in our culture, partially inspired the plot of her film. Reading the books that inspired the directors gives additional insight into each film’s respective plot, but can also make you think more about what those films are trying to say. “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are two films that hold immense significance beyond what viewers see on screen, so we’ve rounded up several relevant books to expand your “Barbenheimer” experience, from remarkable philosophical works to harrowing historical tales. When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more. Books to read after watching “Barbie” Having read this book as a child, director Greta Gerwig used her catalog of the challenges young women face and how to overcome them for “Barbie.” The well-researched 1994 book has been reissued with new additions on topics from social media to its analysis of the ways girls can struggle with identity and self-esteem.

Ruth Handler is the inventor of Barbie, which she named after her daughter Barbara, as well as the co-founder of Mattel. Covering Ruth’s idea for the iconic doll through her position as a powerful female entrepreneur, this book shows how she irrevocably changed the toy industry and sparked a national conversation about the role of women.

Many famous folklore tales involve terrifying female creatures. From Medusa to the Sphinx, Zimmerman re-examines the traits with which these mythological icons have been associated. By questioning what falls within the limits of femininity, this book encourages the recovery of “monstrous” traits such as ambition and hunger to unleash the power that underlies them.

While certainly focusing on the titular doll, “Barbie” is also a film about Ken. This collection examines the idea of ​​masculinity through cultural critique and personal stories of the authors’ experiences as a gay man. This book reframes the way we understand what men can be, do and desire, in relation to prevailing societal expectations.

Originally published in 1949, Beauvoir deals with the treatment of women in society throughout history, particularly in their relationship to men. Addressing topics such as subordination, reproductive freedom, and feeling like “the Other,” this groundbreaking work is considered a starting point for second-wave feminism and is still relevant today.

Mocked with the title “Horse Barbie” by contestants at trans pageants in the Philippines because of her looks, Geena Rocero struggled with her identity at a young age. After moving to the United States and succeeding in modeling, she yearned for self-acceptance, but it proved difficult. This memoir follows Geena’s life and journey to regain her power.

Vanessa is fired from her job as a telemarketer due to her lazy bitch face, despite strong sales numbers. After finding solace at a night out with her friends, they drive her to get revenge on her self-centered boss. Although she resisted at first, her boss’s challenge to her unemployment claim sets Vanessa on the path to revenge.

Barbie would hardly be the icon she is today without clothes. This fashion-forward imagery book includes exclusive photos of rare fashions created for the doll. Readers also get behind-the-scenes stories from longtime Barbie fashion designer Carol Spencer on how the looks came about and her experience working at Mattel for over 35 years. Books to read after watching “Oppenheimer” This Pulitzer Prize-winning biography follows Oppenheimer’s rise and fall from the start of his career through the Cold War. Director Christopher Nolan called the book a gripping narrative and discussed its influence on his vision for the film in countless interviews.

If you’re a fan of Christopher Nolan’s work or really love “Oppenheimer,” you can commemorate it with a printed version of the film’s script. The book is due out in August this year, but is currently available for pre-order.

After spending two years at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, Bernstein worked alongside Oppenheimer, giving this book a personal bent. The portrayal also follows Oppenheimer’s tumultuous relationship with scientists Lawrence and Teller, who feature heavily in the film.

“Oppenheimer” delves into the aftermath of the atomic bomb drop, but it only covers a small portion of the film’s runtime. This story by Sachiko Yasui, a survivor of the Nagasaki bombing, provides a gripping insight into the horrors of what life was really like through the event.

Originally published in The New Yorker just a year after the attacks, “Hiroshima” is one of the best-known accounts of survivors’ experiences during the horrific aftermath of the explosions. It was written in simple prose to let the disturbing descriptions of the victims speak for themselves.

Focusing on the story of a young woman caught in the radioactive “black rain” that fell after the bombing of Hiroshima, Ibuse used real-life diaries and interviews to ground her novel. This book also explores how disease, due to radiation or trauma, can be passed on to future generations.

Much of “Oppenheimer” centers around Los Alamos, the town created by the military for those working on the Manhattan Project and their families. This novel explores the scientists’ wives and their experiences of living within a robust and secretive community.

The narrator of this novel sets out to write a book about the bombing of Hiroshima, traveling to interview people for research purposes. In Vonnegut’s unique writing style, this journey takes readers down a wild path of morbid humor, bizarre characters and hidden meaning. Lauren Arzbaecher Senior Story Producer

