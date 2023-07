Saweetie Black Plunging Christopher Esber Dress with YG

Saweetie is just no stranger to striking cleavage, and her recent night out with rapper YG proved that to be true. The 30-year-old “Tap In” rapper, who is releasing her soon-to-be debut studio album, “Pretty B*tch Music,” stepped out in a black Christopher Esber dress with a wavy, plunging U cutout across the chest extending to the navel. The look, which sells for $945, adopts a figure-hugging silhouette that highlights the star’s curves, highlighting her cleavage and toned arms. Thanks to a sculptural underwired bust underlined by two pearly pearls on each side, diving takes center stage. Saweetie opted for minimal accessories, including black sandals and diamond earrings, but her long, jeweled gold manicure was truly remarkable. She wore her hair in curls and sported thick lashes, a smoky cat eye with an airbrushed effect, a glossy lip, lots of highlighter and a layer of body glitter. YG, 33, wore a baggy black suit separated over a white knit tank top, layered diamond chains, patent loafers and a Louis Vuitton monogram belt. Rumor has it that since their PDA-filled trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in May, the couple appeared quite in sync as they headed to dinner at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, Calif. Other recent examples of Saweetie’s outfits include her mermaid butterfly corset topA Ziwu Artemis design she wore with a custom Matthew Reisman chain skirt for her birthday celebrations earlier this month; a Hello Kitty bra adorned with charms by Laser Kitten for the premiere of “RapCaviar Presents”; and an embellishment Casz nude dress with hip cleavage in a TikTok video. While its aesthetic could certainly be considered eccentric, the Christopher Esber dress is perhaps its own subtle take on the understated luxury trend that relies on more streamlined, minimalist designs to pack a punch. Ahead, see YG and Saweetie coordinate on their date night.

