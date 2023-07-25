What really happens to the clothes you donate | British GQ





I have always thought thrift store as a comforting place. Somewhere I could reliably and conscientiously bring in unwanted clothes to resell and wear again, or as the fashion industry has recently renamed it, re-like. In the process, charities are doing great things with their resale profits: supporting the troops. Save pets. Cure cancer. But, like many of us, I never knew the whole story. Amid the explosion of online shopping and TikTok trends for fast fashion shopping, thrift stores and thrift store apps have exploded in recent years. In fact, in small towns like mine, brick-and-mortar stores have stopped being primarily a place to buy goods, and more often a place to get rid of them. According to a British study, we only wear 44% of the clothes we own. And when we need more space, what better way to get rid of our old clothes than to donate them to charity? Unfortunately, it’s never that simple. Consider: only between 10-30% of second-hand donations to charity shops are actually resold in-store. The rest disappears in a machine that you do not see: a vast sorting apparatus in which donated goods are classified and then resold to trading partners, often for export to countries in the South. The problem is that with the onslaught of fast fashion, these donations have too often become just another means of junk disposal and the system can’t cope. Consider: approximately 62 million tons of clothes are made worldwide each year, which is somewhere between 80 and 150 billion pieces of clothing to dress 8 billion people. We rarely see the networks of people involved in processing, reselling and ultimately reusing the things we donate. Vast networks that circle the globe like a ball of yarn, transmitting our unwanted stuff to people in places like Afghanistan, Togo or Bangladesh. Like everything we put in the trash, they are sent back. In this case not thrown, but given. I wanted to follow this thread by tracing the movement of donations through the textile traders who ship them, then mapping the surprising places where these garments end up. So one spring day last year, I found myself on a flight to West Africa. Saturday in Accra, the capital of Ghana. Market day. Shoppers throng the streets of the central shopping district, the roads crowded with stalls and peddlers. When looking for second-hand clothes in Accra, there is only one destination: Kantamanto, the biggest second-hand clothes market in Ghana, and possibly in West Africa. Every week, 15 million garments pass through Kantamanto, where around 30,000 traders are crammed into just seven claustrophobic acres. The majority arrive, by container ship, having been donated to charities in Europe and North America. From there, the garments will spread across Ghana and across borders, to Ivory Coast, Togo, Niger, Benin and beyond. The second-hand trade in Ghana and across West Africa exploded in the 1980s and 1990s when Western charities flooded Africa with clothes, intended for both fundraising and aid. When second-hand textiles arrived in Ghana, local people had no experience of such waste. In fact, they assumed that the owners of the clothes must have died, leading to the Akan phrase still marked on one of Kantamanto’s entries: Defend the wawu, or clothes of dead white men. (In Tanzania, second-hand clothes are also sometimes called establish authority, or clothes from “dead Europeans”.) But the donations, however well-intentioned, have done as much harm as good. Unable to compete with the influx of cheap goods into Africa, local textile manufacturing sectors collapsed. Between 1975 and 2000, the number of people working in the textile trade in Ghana fell by 75%. Companies simply couldn’t compete on price with a product that people were throwing away.

