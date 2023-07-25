Fashion industry giants team up with FastFeetGrinded to recycle old shoes





As part of the Fashion for Good program, member companies adidas, Inditex, Target and Zalando are piloting a new partnership with recycling company FastFeetGrinded to upcycle old shoes. The partnership will test the process of recycling post-consumer footwear, collected by brands, to create materials to be used to make new products. Globally, 24 billion shoes are added to the market each year, and approximately 90% are either landfilled or incinerated. Partners will collect and divert footwear from all areas of the value chain to FastFeetGrinded to break products down into macro components. From there, the components are ground into pellets that can be reused to create a variety of different products. This project will be a first in the footwear industry for us to understand the sustainable recycling technologies and infrastructure needed to accelerate the transition to a circular future, said Fashion for Goods Managing Director Katrin Ley. By fostering collaborative partnerships like this, where companies come together to share knowledge and validate innovation, we pave the way for scalable solutions. Some of the retailers have worked under the Fashion For Good initiative in the past to test new sustainable approaches to production and manufacturing. Last year, companies such as Kering and adidas supported the testing of innovative new technologies and processes that allow textiles to be processed dry, rather than wet processed. Wet processing has a high environmental footprint. Fabric pretreatment and dyeing processes often take place in large tanks or hot water baths, which means large amounts of energy and water are used. Additionally, due to poor infrastructure, legislation and access to chemical treatments in some of the world’s most textile-producing countries and regions, the water used in these processes often ends up polluting local marine environments. Previous searchof Fashion For Good and the Apparel Institute found that pre-treatment, coloring and finishing can account for 52% of a garment’s intrinsic emissions. © Faversham House Ltd 2023 edie news articles may be copied or transmitted for individual use only. No other reproduction or distribution is permitted without prior written permission.

