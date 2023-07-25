Eva Longoria keeps Barbiecore alive with her pink bodycon dress and transparent heels





Eva Longoria has not escaped Barbiecore, which is at its peak after the world premiere of Greta Gerwig’s film. The actor and director wore a bright pink midi dress to a store opening in Marbella, Spain. To add her own style to the ensemble, Longoria layered gold necklaces and thin XL hoops which she wore to match her bracelets. The unexpected twist? A gunmetal manicure, which contrasted with her gold jewelry. Her see-through shoes also played an important role, as they have been a celebrity favorite for the past few months. In fact, this is the second time Longoria has made a style statement in a pink dress and invisible heels this month. MARBELLA, SPAIN – JULY 6: Eva Longoria is seen leaving Mamzel restaurant on July 6, 2023 in Marbella, Spain. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)MEGA Audience response to the film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has been so overwhelming that pink will continue to be the most talked about fashion statement in the coming days. Even after the Barbie First, Barbiecore shows no signs of slowing down. Selena Gomez threw a big party dressed in fuchsia to watch the movie with her friends. Karol G celebrated Gomez’s birthday in a softer pink hue. Rosalia’s plaid pink dress even echoes the news Barbie x Zara collection. There’s no doubt about it: pink is the definitive color of the season, and if anyone has the power to confirm it, it’s Eva Longoria.

