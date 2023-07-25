Latest Men’s Fashion – 303 Magazine

Fashion
As Denver’s fashion community continues to grow, we constantly see new trends, boutiques, shops, and up-and-coming designers. The expansion of stores and designers in Denver’s fashion scene not only means an expansion of women’s fashion, but also men’s.
Fashion is most often associated with women as we always hear about their rapidly changing trends. Due to the fixation on women’s fashion, men’s fashion is often pushed aside, even though their fashion scene is growing just as much.
Here are the latest menswear trends, where to buy to stay in style and which menswear events you should attend.
New trends
More elegant look
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
We start to see elegant Italian look hit the streets of Denver. Although it is a simple look, it can never go wrong. It’s an outfit that works for any occasion, whether you’re trying to dress more casually or dressing up for a nice dinner date. From soft cream colors to a color matched button, IIt is a simple and sophisticated look that will be a timeless piece for all men.
Trousers and dress pants
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
While keeping the theme of more streamlined looks, pants and dress pants have become very popular in menswear. Trousers and dress pants can be worn any way that suits your personality. These pants can be paired with an oversized shirt for a casual look or can be easily dressed up with a button down.
Shoulder bags
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Shoulder bags are a staple of men’s fashion. These bags are both practical and trendy. Although you can use this bag to carry your personal items, it is also used as a major fashion statement for any outfit.
Buttons
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
A button is a great tool to spice up any outfit. Buttonholes make any look sleeker, sleeker, more professional, or more fashion-forward. This is a great basic piece to add and style with any outfit you like. In addition to the style, they are also super light and very easy to carry. With the lightweight fabric, these shirts are perfect for summer.
Stores you should watch
steadbrook
Steadbrook is a Denver-based high-end menswear store that carries offerings from different designers and brands around the world. Some designers include oriental costume, man made, Our heritageand much more.
You can visit them in person at 3151 Larimer St or on line.
Andrisen Morton
Are you looking for luxury men’s clothing? Andrisen Morton has been a luxury men’s retailer since 1979. Andrisen Morton organizes tailor-made events with the biggest brands from around the world and gives you access to a unique shopping experience. They also provide top of the line stitching and tailoring work to ensure you get the perfect fit. In addition to these benefits, they also do personal delivery whenever you are for free.
You can visit their store at 270 St Paul St. or on line.
abstract denver
Abstract Denver, officially named INDYINK, started in 2002 when they were just screen printing. When a retail store opened on Broadway, they decided to seize the opportunity and move. With a bigger location, they needed more designs, so they reached out to local artists to help fill the shelves with unique designs and limited offerings. As the screen print and retail line continued to grow, they needed more space.
They took the opportunity to give the store its own identity and named it Abstract. They found a home for Abstract on Santa Fe in the Denver Art District in 2018. As part of the First Friday art show, they collaborated on a limited run of apparel with the featured artist. They carry some of the best streetwear brands available.
You can visit their store located at 742 Santa Fe Dr. or check out their stuff on line.
Events
July 18 Denver International Airportwelcomed The LR&C House at Concourse C. Founded by Superbowl Champion, Russell Wilson and Grammy winner, Ciara Wilson, La Maison LR&C arrives at the first airport destination. So passengers can expect to find high-quality menswear and experience a new, innovative and sustainable approach to the world of retail. Discover the LR&C House here.
Fashion is very much in vogue in Denver, and that’s the beauty of it. Everyone can express themselves differently. With Men’s Fashion Week coming to an end, we can expect some trend changes that will ripple through the Denver fashion scene.
Even though menswear doesn’t get as much attention, it continues to grow and is definitely here to stay.
