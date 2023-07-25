Fashion
Teens make prom dress and tuxedo out of duct tape and win $10,000 in scholarships
Many teens across the country have spent hours picking out the perfect prom outfit this year.
A few teenagers, however, have spent far longer than that making their own prom outfits using duct tape.
The Duck Tape Stuck at Prom Scholarship Competition has announced the 2023 winners of two $10,000 scholarships, one for Best Tuxedo and the other for Best Dress.
Karla Tejeda, with the best dress, and Ian Rojas, with the best tuxedo, are among the 10 finalists announced at the end of June.
Tejeda, from Los Angeles, Calif., told Fox News Digital that creating her dress was “very difficult.”
She said she had “never designed a dress before”.
The 18-year-old’s French-inspired pink and white dress took 120 hours to make and included more than 14 rolls of Duck Tape.
Tejeda said she only had about a week to create the dress, noting that she only started the process in late May.
“It was a lot of trial and error, because tape isn’t the easiest thing to use,” she said.
Tejeda said she sketched out the design and set about cutting trying to fit the pieces together adding intricate designs to the dress.
Tejeda also said she couldn’t have done it without the support of her family and friends.
This fall, she will enroll in college and said the scholarship prize money will go towards her education.
Ian Rojas of Taylorsville, Utah used 11 roles from Duck Tape and spent over 57 hours creating his unique costume.
The 17-year-old told Fox News Digital that the creation was hard to pull off but it got easier as it went on, he said.
“At first it seemed so difficult to do the costume, but as time went on it became more familiar to me,” he said.
The teenager said his costume pays homage to the Aztecs and Mayans who settled near his homeland of El Salvador in ancient times.
He told Duck Tape he wanted to do something in homage to that.
“I wanted to merge the culture of the Mayans and the elegance and formality of ballroom attire without [it] dress up,” he said.
He expressed to Fox News Digital how it felt to win the scholarship contest.
“When I discovered [I won]I was so overwhelmed with joy,” he said.
Rojas is still pondering how he will spend his $10,000 award as he leans on a trip to Italy for a mentorship program.
The 10 contest finalists were located in 10 different states: Washington, Mississippi, Minnesota, Florida, Wisconsin, Georgia, Texas, California, Utah and North Carolina.
The eight finalists received $500 scholarships for their efforts and a $100 Duck brand prize package.
A panel of judges selected the 10 finalists based on a percentage of craftsmanship, originality, colors, accessories, and use of Duck Tape.
The Stuck at Prom scholarship competition began in 2001.
The idea was to reward teens for their creative ideas and execution in creating a prom outfit from Duck Tape.
Since then, about 8,000 students have submitted prom outfits and the Duck brand has given away more than half a million dollars in scholarships, according to Duck Tape.
