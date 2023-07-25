LVMH fashion sales rise 21% in second quarter on Asia’s rebound as US plunges





Customers in the United States have cut spending as the cost of living has risen, a pinch felt by other luxury players. We experienced a little pressure with the American customer, to varying degrees depending on the brand, said Jean-Jacques Guiony, chief financial officer of LVMH. All in all, we have a situation where the ambitious client suffers a bit. We are experiencing declines with entry-level products, online sales and second-tier cities, which is a clear sign that the aspirational shopper is not buying as much as they used to. The operating margin in the first half was 27.4%, compared to 27.9% in the first half of 2022, a slight erosion in profitability, as Guiony said. Asked if first-half advertising and promotional spending is the new norm, Guiony replied: I don’t think so. We had in the first half of the year a number of events. Keep in mind that these events have a cost, but on top of that there is also marketing support on advertising and media that we need to do to make them more effective. The cost of all these initiatives was quite high. I’m not saying we regret it. He added that the 1.1 billion views of Pharrell Williams’ debut show were worth the investment. According to Bernstein analyst Luca Solca, LVMH’s overall performance portends a first step towards the normalization of luxury. Barring a recessionary hard landing, the sector should soon return to a balanced keel LVMH is no exception and should once again become the most solid long-term investment in this space, as it benefits from scale, strong mega-brands, diversification with multiple growth engines, a long and deep management bench. Thanks to the desirability of our brands, we approach the second half with confidence and optimism but will remain vigilant in the current environment and rely on the agility and talent of our teams to further strengthen our position as the world leader in luxury in 2023, said Arnault. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More from this author: LVMH sponsors the Paris 2024 Olympic Games What is the next step at Kering? Marco Bizzarri leaves Gucci

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voguebusiness.com/fashion/lvmh-fashion-sales-rise-21-in-q2-on-asia-rebound-as-the-us-dips The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos