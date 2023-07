Ashley Grahams Newspaper Print Dress Reminded Us of This Carrie Bradshaw Look

When it comes to summer fashion, Ashley Graham isn’t afraid to embrace a maximalist moment. Take a look at the instagram models account and you’ll see that she clearly has a penchant for bold prints, eccentric colors and quirky silhouettes. Such was the case on July 24, when Graham wore a unique dress printed with newspapers while celebrating National Tequila Day at Clase Azul Mxico in Brooklyn, New York. For sex and the city fans, the models’ unusual design will instantly remind you of Carrie Bradshaw’s own iconic number printed in a newspaper. In season 3, episode 17 of the series, Carrie debuts her John Galliano look for Dior while walking the streets of New York. (She also later wears the dress in the film Sex and the City 2.) While Carries’ piece had an asymmetrical hemline and matte fabric look, Grahams’ shimmering version featured a sultry strapless bodice and super cropped silhouette. The frontal slit, too, gave the whole thing a touch of sensuality. She styled her statement dress with crystal heels by Amina Muaddi and, like Carrie, she wore subtle gold rings and earrings. The star kept accessories to a minimum so her dress could really shine in the spotlight. (+) Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment (+) James Devaney/WireImage Graham isn’t the only celeb to rock Carries fashion Emily Ratajkowski wore a similar newspaper-print midi dress last year. In April 2022, she rocked a Meow design with slim black sunglasses and brown knee-high boots. The newspaper print has always been a celebrity favourite, it seems, as rita prays wore the print in 2018 and Kim Kardashian wore a wrap skirt version of it in 2019. As for her beauty look at the event, Graham wore her hair loose in beachy waves and opted for a dreamy latte makeup aesthetic, complete with a glossy lip and bronzed cheeks. Her skin also shone in front of the cameras thanks to a touch of St. Tropez Luxe Body Serum the model became a global brand ambassador last year. Below, add any (or all) of the newspaper print dresses into your own summer outfit rotation if you’re feeling inspired by the aforementioned celebs. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

