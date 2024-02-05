Three Seawolves count hat tricks, men's lacrosse comes from behind to the top of Sacré-Cœur





FAIRFIELD, CT – The Stony Brook University men's lacrosse team defeated Sacred Heart, 17-14, from behind in the 2024 season opener Sunday afternoon at Campus Field. A second-half surge saw Stony Brook outscore Sacred Heart 11-4 over the final 30 minutes to overcome a halftime deficit and emerge victorious. HOW DID IT HAPPEN

The Seawolves scored three of the first four goals of the competition, with three different scorers finding the net in the opening quarter. Nick Dupuis gets on the board and Stony Brook leads 3-1 at the end of the first! X #CAALax pic.twitter.com/bdXMzyuMMB Stony Brook Men's Lacrosse (@StonyBrookMLAX) February 4, 2024

Stony Brook had a one-goal lead, 3-2, in the second period, but gave up eight goals in the quarter, facing a 10-6 deficit as both teams headed into halftime. The Pioneers scored four of the first five goals of the second quarter and finished the period scoring four of the last five goals of the first half. Bonacci shoots home! The Seawolves take advantage of a man-up opportunity to cut the deficit to 6-5. X #CAALax pic.twitter.com/UGjmlV1hwf Stony Brook Men's Lacrosse (@StonyBrookMLAX) February 4, 2024

The Seawolves came out of the gates in the second half, scoring three goals to open the third quarter and cut their deficit to one goal. After Sacred Heart increased the lead to two goals, Nick DuPuis and Noah Armitage found some twine to tie the game before the final 15 minutes of action. A quick three for the Seawolves! Stony Brook comes within one with three goals in 57 seconds, the last thanks to Jack Dougherty . X #CAALax pic.twitter.com/gAq9gmmD5G Stony Brook Men's Lacrosse (@StonyBrookMLAX) February 4, 2024

Stony Brook scored four straight goals to open the fourth quarter and was responsible for six of the first seven goals in the period, opening a 17-12 lead with four minutes left. The Seawolves conceded two goals in the final three and a half minutes, but closed out the come-from-behind victory after a strong defensive performance in the second half. STATISTICS AND NOTES Three Seawolves scored hat tricks in the victory. Jack Dougherty , Nick Dupuis And Dylan Ballonetti all finished with a team-high three goals.

Dupuis finished with a career-high eight points, scoring three goals and dishing out five assists.

Jamison MacLachlan won in net, making 16 saves. MacLachlan made 10 of his 16 saves in the second half.

QUOTES FROM THE SEA WOLVES

“Really proud of the halftime response. Disappointed with the second quarter and first half issues on faceoffs and X's, but we had a great response when we needed it in second half,” said the head coach. Anthony Gilardi said. “Now we have to take advantage of the transition from week one to week two to prepare for a huge home game against Rutgers.” FOLLOWING

Stony Brook hosts Rutgers on Saturday, February 10 at noon at LaValle Stadium. The Scarlet Knights were ranked No. 15 in the Inside Lacrosse preseason poll. The competition will be broadcast live on FloSports. For a look at the Seawolves men's lacrosse program, be sure to follow them on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram.

