Olivia Rodrigo wears a vintage Versace dress at the 2024 Grammys





Olivia Rodrigo had a vintage Versace moment on Sunday while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The “Sour” singer wore a white dress from the Italian brand's spring 1995 collection, which was originally worn by Linda Evangelista on the runway. Rodrigo's maxi dress featured a gradient pattern of red beads, sheer sequins and straps adorned with metal rings. The singer accessorized with diamond and ruby ​​earrings, as well as a large blue sapphire cocktail ring. Olivia Rodrigo at the Grammy Awards on February 4 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Billboard Rodrigo's brunette tresses were styled in a side part with loose waves, while her makeup, complementing the details of her dress, featured an ombré red lip and winged eyeliner. Rodrigo's look is inspired by two current trends: monochrome hues and shiny embellishments. The latter appears to be making a comeback this year as sparkling sequins and crystals were one of the biggest red carpet trends of 2023. White has been a particularly popular color among designers and celebrities in recent months, with brands like Jil Sander, Chloé and Gucci favoring monochrome designs. Snowy shades were also trending on the Golden Globe Awards red carpet in January, with stars like Riley Keough, Keri Russell and Lily Gladstone opting for pared-back palettes. Rodrigo is known for favoring vintage designs: at a Met Gala after-party in 2023, the pop star donned a sequinned Chanel minidress from the brand's fall 1994 collection, and at the 2024 Governors Awards the month Last, Rodrigo debuted a strapless Saint Laurent dress from 1997. Linda Evangelista walks the Versace Spring 1995 show. Penske Media via Getty Images The 2024 Grammys, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, celebrate the biggest artists, albums and songs of the year. Hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, the 66th annual ceremony features performances from Billie Eilish, SZA, Dua Lipa and Rodrigo, among others. The Recording Academy will also present Lifetime Achievement Awards to Donna Summer, NWA, Tammy Wynette and Gladys Knight.

