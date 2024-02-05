Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more outfits from the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet





Celebrities hit the red carpet on Sunday in Los Angeles ahead of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, decked out in metallic dresses, trendy menswear andbarbiefitted outfits. Taylor Swift arrived late to the event, wearing a long white dress ruched at the waist which she paired with her bold red lip and elbow-length black gloves. Grammy nominee Dua Lipa, whose song Dance The Night from the Barbie soundtrack is up for song of the year, will walk the red carpet at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Dua Lipa wore a court dress with silver scales, a dramatic neckline and waist cutouts, paired with crystal jewelry and dark red braids. Jon Batiste arrives at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Associated Press) Jon Batiste wears a shimmering silver suit with a kilted hem and heeled ankle boots, accessorized with a silver chain and watch. Kylie Minogue, who won best pop dance recording for her summer hit Padam Padam, is featured on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday night. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Associated Press) Kylie Minogue wears a bright red dress with a laced corset, a flowing skirt and a dramatic cape slung over her shoulder. Olivia Rodrigo walks the red carpet ahead of the Grammy Awards, where her album Guts is up for album of the year. (Jordan Strauss/Associated Press) Olivia Rodrigo wears a creamy vintage Versace dress with pink sequins and a sweetheart neckline. The dress is older than the singer's by 20 years, having first been worn by Canadian model Linda Evangelist in the mid-90s. Pop and R&B artist Victoria Mont, nominated in seven categories at this year's Grammy Awards, poses before the ceremony. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images) Victoria Mont, who is among the most nominated artists at Sunday's ceremony, wears a chocolate brown satin dress with a strapless top, pearl jewelry and a crystal choker. The song What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish, recorded for the Barbie soundtrack, was nominated in several categories and won Best Song Written for Visual Media at the pre-Grammys ceremony. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Billie Eilish stays in the spotlight in a letterman jacket adorned with the Barbie logo, combined with loose pants, a black tie and a white shirt. Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus arrives for the 66th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images) Miley Cyrus pairs her bouffant hairstyle with a custom Margiela fishnet dress in gold and held together with metallic safety pins. Actor and new Emmy winner Niecy Nash-Betts attends the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) NiecyNash-Betts wears a plunging floral dress adorned with metallic sequins, elegantly accessorized with a high leg slit and matching evening gloves. Montreal singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright attends the 66th Grammy Awards. It was nominated for the Best Folk Album award, which ultimately went to fellow Canadian Joni Mitchell. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Rufus Wainright wears a rust-colored paisley suit with layered gold and silver pendants and a pearl cuff on the wrist. From left, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker of American rock band Boygenius arrive on the Grammys red carpet after winning the award for Best Alternative Music Album during the ceremony's pre-show. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images) Boygenius' Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker dress in cream-colored menswear, complete with black ties and pink flowers attached to their lapels.

