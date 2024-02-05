Fashion
Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more outfits from the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet
Celebrities hit the red carpet on Sunday in Los Angeles ahead of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, decked out in metallic dresses, trendy menswear andbarbiefitted outfits.
Taylor Swift arrived late to the event, wearing a long white dress ruched at the waist which she paired with her bold red lip and elbow-length black gloves.
Dua Lipa wore a court dress with silver scales, a dramatic neckline and waist cutouts, paired with crystal jewelry and dark red braids.
Jon Batiste wears a shimmering silver suit with a kilted hem and heeled ankle boots, accessorized with a silver chain and watch.
Kylie Minogue wears a bright red dress with a laced corset, a flowing skirt and a dramatic cape slung over her shoulder.
Olivia Rodrigo wears a creamy vintage Versace dress with pink sequins and a sweetheart neckline. The dress is older than the singer's by 20 years, having first been worn by Canadian model Linda Evangelist in the mid-90s.
Victoria Mont, who is among the most nominated artists at Sunday's ceremony, wears a chocolate brown satin dress with a strapless top, pearl jewelry and a crystal choker.
Billie Eilish stays in the spotlight in a letterman jacket adorned with the Barbie logo, combined with loose pants, a black tie and a white shirt.
Miley Cyrus pairs her bouffant hairstyle with a custom Margiela fishnet dress in gold and held together with metallic safety pins.
NiecyNash-Betts wears a plunging floral dress adorned with metallic sequins, elegantly accessorized with a high leg slit and matching evening gloves.
Rufus Wainright wears a rust-colored paisley suit with layered gold and silver pendants and a pearl cuff on the wrist.
Boygenius' Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker dress in cream-colored menswear, complete with black ties and pink flowers attached to their lapels.
|
