DePaul falls to Georgetown in biting fashion





Next game: Providence 02/07/2024 | 7:00 p.m. CT FloHoops February 7 (Wednesday) / 7:00 p.m. CT Providence WASHINGTON, DC In a scrappy, low-scoring affair, DePaul came away with a 44-42 decision against Georgetown inside McDonough Arena on Sunday, February 4. A match that featured seven draws and nine lead changes ended in a deciding match. fourth quarter where the Hoyas dominated the Blue Demons 13-9 to win. Anaya peoples had a game-high 10 points, including six in the fourth quarter, with nine rebounds and three assists. Sunday was Peoples' 22nd double-digit performance of the season. Graduate students Kathleen Gilbert And Jorie Allen added seven points each. Gilbert grabbed seven rebounds while Allen finished with four rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Each team showed off their defensive prowess by holding the other team to 34 percent or less from the field while combining for 14 blocks. Mya Membry and Graceann Bennett led Georgetown with 12 points each. How did it happen Four different Blue Demons scored the first four baskets of the game as DePaul held an 8-6 advantage during the first quarter media timeout. Kate Clarke came off the bench and drained a three from the left wing to give the Blue Demons an 11-7 lead after 10 minutes of action. Jade Edwards knocked down a three in transition to end a two-minute scoring drought for DePaul and regain a 16-14 advantage. An out-of-bounds layup established from McCline Sugar expanded DePaul's lead to 20-14 before the Hoyas closed the second quarter on a 9-2 run to pull within one, 23-22, at halftime. Georgetown scored back-to-back buckets to start the third quarter and take a three-point lead before the Blue Demons made three of their next four attempts to get back in front 30-29 midway through the period. A nearly three-minute scoring drought for DePaul ended on a three from Gilbert as time expired to put the visitors up 36-31. The Hoyas opened the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run to take their largest lead of the game, 40-36, with 7:48 remaining. A pair of buckets from Peoples tied the score at 40 before both teams were scoreless for the next three minutes of play. Georgetown hit the front with a two-shot free throw to tie the score again at 42 before a DePaul turnover on its final possession of the game gave way to a pair of Hoya free throws to win, 44-42. Following DePaul returns home for the first time in 10 days to host Providence on Wednesday, February 7. Tip-off from Wintrust Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. with coverage broadcast on FloHoops. Follow the blue demons For all the latest information on DePaul women's basketball, visit DePaulBlueDemons.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the Blue Demons on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook And Tic Tac.

