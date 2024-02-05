Fashion
Student fashion brand IRONWIRE presents its collection during its first fashion show
Student designer Ava Eisendrath '25.5 unveiled her first clothing collection in front of a packed house at Brown-RISD Hillel on Thursday. His fashion brand, WIREpresents a sophisticated take on recycled clothing.
Models presenting 32 unique looks walked across the square stage, their faces brightly lit by three rustic spotlights. Behind them, 10-foot canvas banners hung from the ceiling, printed with black-and-white images of Eisendrath's design process.
The show showed a process of its own as the show began, the models walked rigidly, turning abruptly as electronic instrumental music pulsated through the room. After a few minutes, the jerky rhythm gave way to a more fluid sound and the models adopted a relaxed gait. At the encore, the models lined up to display a vibrant continuum of orange and green, then blue and white.
The name IRONWIRE comes from the English translation of Eisendrath's last name. The founder of our family decided to name us Eisendrath because they had 20 children. Wire, a strong, united family, said Eisendrath.
Strong connections with friends and family are essential to the IRONWIRE philosophy, Eisendrath explained. The clothes of his friends and family constitute much of the starting material for his creative process. According to Eisendrath, she has been designing on and off since the age of 11, but became more serious about her craft in college. I came to Brown and started getting really technical in my work, learning how to create patterns correctly (and) how to use the right seams for the right piece, she said.
Each garment in the show was made from multiple materials, and most pieces featured IRONWIRE's signature circular cutout. Otherwise, shapeless hoodies were embellished with eight-inch hoops of linen or intricate stitching.
I'm obsessed with cutting out shapes and using that pattern of holes, Eisendrath said. All of these looks are very simple, structured pieces that I add a fun twist to. From second-hand jackets and jeans to old napkins and tablecloths, it combines durability with high-end aesthetics.
RISD student Manuela Sepulveda is a photographer and producer who helped launch IRONWIRE and bring the show to life. I started working with Ava in October, Sepulveda said. She initially contacted me with the intention of creating this event (and) we started doing photo shoots to get the ball rolling.
Over the past three months, the two have worked together to relaunch IRONWIRE's social media presence, posting new pieces on Instagram and laying the groundwork for a runway show.
The most important part of working creatively with another person is truly appreciating and admiring each other's work, Sepulveda said. I think that's what allows Ava and I to work so well together. I really love her design and would own every single piece.
The IRONWIRE runway models echoed this sentiment. Nadia Heller, 24, a former post-writer, wore an ivory corset top and unique skirt, two of nearly 60 garments hand-sewn by Eisendrath over the last year.
What's so special about Avas clothing is the details, Heller said. These are already very unique clothes, but as soon as you look closer, there are many special little models.
The robust collection impressed attendees Angie Osei-Ampadu 25 and Ellie Leibner 24. I think it's really cool that a lot of the style in the collection was recognized as Ava's personal style, but (there were) also some pieces that I can't imagine her wearing. , Leibner said.
She has so much to show for all her hard work and passion, Osei-Ampadu added.
Eisendrath hopes to build on the success of his exhibition with a sale of selected pieces in a space open to all where interested customers can purchase items from the collection.
I'm still figuring out how to evolve, Eisendrath said when asked about IRONWIRE's future plans. I'm ready for what's next, (and) I'm really excited to wake up and create something new.
Benicio Beatty is a writer and editor-in-chief. He is studying public health as a pre-med degree. In his free time, Benicio enjoys playing with his dog Tivoli and building time capsules.
