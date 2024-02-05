Taylor Swift wears white strapless Schiaparelli dress at the 2024 Grammys





Taylor Swift wore custom Schiaparelli on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday in Los Angeles. Her white dress, which featured a strapless neckline, delicate draping and a thigh-high slit, was accompanied by a floor-length train. The pop star accessorized with contrasting black peep-toe pumps, opera-length gloves and a stack of black and white diamond jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz. Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards on February 4 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Billboard Although custom-made for Swift, the artist's dress incorporated various elements, including a structured corset, from Schiaparelli's fall 2023 couture line. Designed by creative director Daniel Roseberry, the collection featured numerous black and white colorways. Swift was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, who has worked with her for over a decade. Falconer recently curated Swift's look for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. On the red carpet, the superstar singer wore a shimmering green Gucci dress designed by the brand's new creative director, Sabato de Sarno. Swift's long blonde locks, which she wore over one shoulder, were styled with side bangs. The singer's makeup incorporated her signature red lip, as well as winged eyeliner. Swift's love of red lips extends beyond the Grammys red carpet. She regularly wears this warm shade when attending football games in support of the Kansas City Chiefs. Swift is currently dating the team's tight end, Travis Kelce. Last week, Swift wore a cherry cashmere crewneck from Guest in Residence as the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens. Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards on February 4 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Billboard Rumors about Swift and Kelce's relationship began circulating late last year after she attended a Chiefs game alongside Kelce's mother, Donna. Since then, she has appeared at several soccer matches, wearing pieces from popular brands like Dôen, Ksubi and Stella McCartney. In 2019, Swift collaborated with McCartney to release a capsule collection to celebrate the release of her seventh studio album, “Lover.” The release was announced on Swift's Instagram with a live video in which the star said: “She's been a friend for a very long time, and also a woman that I respect so much.” The 2024 Grammys, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, celebrate the biggest artists, albums and songs of the year. Hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, the 66th annual ceremony features performances from Billie Eilish, SZA, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo, among others. The Recording Academy will also present Lifetime Achievement Awards to Donna Summer, NWA, Tammy Wynette and Gladys Knight.

