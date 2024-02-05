Fashion
Stout's early drought helps basketballs win
Just three weeks ago, the UW-Whitewater men's basketball team fell to UW-Stout in dramatic fashion. Blue Devils forward Brody Fox made a contested layup as the buzzer sounded, handing the Warhawks their second straight loss.
The Warhawks didn't let that happen again. With a strong defensive effort, they defeated the Blue Devils 79-46 on February 3. Their 46 points allowed is the fewest points they have allowed in a single game this season.
“Our defensive effort was great today,” said head coach Jarod Wichser. We have several guys we can go to and that can be difficult for teams even if they have size.
The Blue Devils shot 24.6% from the field and 21.7% from beyond the arc, both totals well below their averages of 45.7% and 33.8%, respectively. The Warhawks found ways to exploit that through quick buckets and efficient off-ball action, combating the Stouts' numbers by shooting 47.6 percent from the field.
Jameer's simple help [Barker] and all the other guards not shooting were a huge contribution to our victory,” senior guard Delvin Barnstable said.
The Warhawks got off to an extremely hot start in this game, scoring nine points in the first 92 seconds. After the Blue Devils made their first shot of the game, the Warhawks went on a 19-0 run with six different players contributing. In that 28-2 stretch, the Blue Devils shot 1-25 from the field.
Part of that was because they missed some shots, but I just didn't think they had a lot of easy looks, Wichser said. Even the stares they received, they had to put down quickly.
Stout gained some momentum to end the half, outscoring the Warhawks in the final nine minutes to cut the lead to 41-20 to end the half. Much of the early success came from inside the paint, both offensively and defensively. Against a team that scores a lot of points inside the arc, they scored 22 points in the paint and allowed just six.
We knew once we got in the paint, they were going to try to double the lead,” senior forward Trevon Chislom said. We had cutters and a lot of different people moving around outside. It freed us inside
The Warhawks brought the same intensity in the second half, scoring 11 unanswered points to start the half. After extending its lead to 61-26, Stouts Fox, the WIAC's leading scorer, bowed out of the game for the final time, being held to a season-low six points on 2-9 shooting .
Delvin [Barnstable] was paired with him, but Jameer [Barker] and Isaac Vergas were of great help, [Carter] Capstran and Trevon [Chislom] were a big help, it was a team effort, Wichser said.
Once the Warhawks took a 41-point lead, they started giving opportunities to everyone on the roster. From guard Jake Quast's three-pointers to wing JR Lukenbill's dunk attempts, the bench was electric and the team chemistry was there.
Our team chemistry is in a better place than it probably has been all year,” Wichser said. We'll need it to move forward because it's easy to be connected when things are going well.
The Warhawks may have won by 33 points, but another important feat was accomplished during the game. After scoring a layup four minutes into the game, Delvin Barnstable reached the milestone of 1,000 career points in three seasons (one with Marian University).
I guess it's not a big goal of mine, but hearing that is pretty cool, Barnstable said. I just keep a cool head, pay attention to the little things and work as hard as I can.
Barnstable is known as a smart basketball player who puts in a lot of effort on the court, but he is also known as a hard worker, a compassionate teammate and a phenomenal human being among his peers. His teammates, his coaching staff and Warhawk Nation are all proud of him.
The Warhawks are back in action at Kachel Gymnasium on Wednesday, where they host UW-Stevens Point for their second game of the season. Coach Wichser and his staff hope to have the same defensive effort starting Saturday as they look to avenge their loss to the Pointers.
