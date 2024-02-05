Moncler Grenoble welcomes Anne Hathaway and many others for the fall/winter 2024 show





Last night, Moncler treated skiwear to the best, most star-filled fashion show imaginable in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Anne Hathaway, Willow Smith, Nina Dobrev and ELLE editor-in-chief Nina Garcia were among the many high-profile guests who attended the Italian brand's Grenoble performance outerwear line show in the Swiss mountains . The flagpole event capped a weekend that began with a welcome dinner Friday at Langosteria on the slopes of Corviglia, a morning of skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing Saturday for guests, then lunch at Paradiso , at the top of the peaks of St. Moritz. The show itself, which took place Saturday night, was straight out of a storybook. Guests enjoyed drinks in the Clavadatsch wooden cabin before Moncler Grenoble launched its line outside in the middle of the forest, with heated seats for the stars to enjoy it all. Daniele Venturelli // Getty Images Anne Hathaway at the Moncler Grenoble fashion show. Daniele Venturelli // Getty Images Shaun White and Nina Dobrev seated front row. Daniele Venturelli // Getty Images Willow Smith at the Moncler Grenoble fashion show. The luxury house has fused the majestic nature of the snowy setting with the craftsmanship on display in its new slope-friendly Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Models including Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk walked the snowy runway to show off the wide range of pieces for men and women. Daniele Venturelli//Getty Images Daniele Venturelli//Getty Images Monochrome belted ski suits offered a feminine take on technical skiwear, while patterned quilted puffer jackets put a new spin on the winter clothing staple. But the most compelling part of Moncler's latest assortment is that hidden in the details of the ski and après-ski pieces: the designers deliberately created the effect of Aran knitting stitches on the quilting of the ski jackets, as just an example of the level of craftsmanship. and thought put into each piece. Daniele Venturelli//Getty Images WWD//Getty Images WWD//Getty Images After the show, guests warmed up inside Dracula Nightclub for the show's after-party, Moncler's fun (and somewhat raucous) end to its high-end fairytale getaway. Swipe below to see highlights from the track and photos of the stars mingling inside. Open gallery Alyssa Bailey is senior news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage of celebrities and royals (particularly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton). She previously held positions at In the style And Cosmopolitan. When she's not working, she loves running around Central Park, asking people to take photos of her #ootd, and exploring New York City.

