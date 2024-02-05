Connect with us

The best looks from the 2024 Grammys red carpet

From demure to risky, it was a diverse evening of fashion on the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where stars gathered for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday evening.

The annual ceremony is known for producing bolder, more theatrical fashion than its Hollywood counterparts, and some eye-catching looks were on display.

Miley Cyrus turned heads with a voluminous bun and a Maison Margiela dress that appeared to be made entirely of gold safety pins. Triple nominee Doja Cat arrived in an equally revealing sheer dress by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu.

Black dresses took center stage on many of this year's biggest red carpets, and several attendees continued the trend at the Grammys. Among them, Janelle Mone, in an Armani Priv outfit with black sequins, and singer Caroline Polachek, who opted for a vampy vintage dress by Olivier Theyskens.

But it was the white, cream and ivory outfits that set the tone for the evening, ranging from simple and elegant (see Olivia Rodrigo in vintage Versace) to gloriously elaborate (see Summer Walkers' oversized feathered hat or Kat's structured Graham by Stphane Rolland Haue Couture. cap).

Elsewhere, the members of Boygenius impressed in matching cream Thom Browne suits, while one of the evening's most anticipated arrivals, Taylor Swift, did not disappoint in a white Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress and gloves. black opera.

Scroll down to see some of the best looks of the night.

Rapper Ice Spice blurred the line between casual and couture in a denim jacket and fur-lined dress-like skirt combo by Baby Phat.
Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma wore a Dolce and Gabbana tuxedo with chain, diamond earrings and a rose gold and ruby ​​watch from Jacob & Co.
Janelle Mone wore a silver and black sequin Armani Priv dress with rosette detailing at the waist. She completed the look with a black choker, adorned with a diamond centerpiece, from Yeprem Jewellery.
Lenny Kravitz became a full-fledged rockstar in a cropped leather jacket, sheer black top and pants paired with several silver cross necklaces.
Doja Cat wore a barely-there structured sheer dress, by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu, and red open-toe platform shoes.
John Legend wore a black tuxedo with a silk blouse, while his wife and TV personality Chrissy Tiegan opted for a short black velvet Alexandre Vauthier Couture dress with a rose-shaped puff hem.
Singer-songwriter and producer Chloe Bailey wore a beaded gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.
Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio brought a rockstar twist to a classic dress shape in this gun metal latex number.
Singer Summer Walker, nominated for her R&B album
Rapper 21 Savage wore a black double-breasted suit with metal studs.
Two-time nominee Coi Leray looked like she came straight from the Moulin Rouge, her outfit putting a new spin on the no-pants trend with a bright green feathered overcoat and Jacob & Co watch and earrings.
German-Korean classical musician Gina Alice Redlinger, wife of Chinese pianist Lang Lang, wore an elegant scarlet floral dress and black platform shoes.
Sarah Gazarek
Social media star and model Sofia Richie looked elegant in a Saint Laurent maxi dress and her hair pulled back in a sleek bun.
Olivia Rodrigo, who received six Grammy nominations, wore an elegant cream-colored vintage Versace dress with sequins and bright red lipstick.
baby face
Australian singer Kylie Minogue, winner of the Best Pop Dance Recording award, wore a red Dolce & Gabbana dress with a satin lace corset bodice, double-shoulder train and Martin Katz jewelry.
Model and TV host Heidi Klum wore a black dress with a barely-there bodice accented with crystals.
Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey, who won a Grammy for her jazz album Bewitched, wore a long polka dot dress by Chanel.
Vic Lentaigne and Romy Madley Croft
Taylor Swift, one of the most anticipated arrivals of the evening, opted for a spectacular Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress with a leg slit, paired with black opera gloves.
Folake Olowofyeku
Singer Caroline Polachek brought some vampy glamor to the red carpet with a vintage Olivier Theyskens flared dress with red vein detailing and a lace cutout at the shoulders.
DJ and record producer Mark Ronson and his wife, actress Grace Gummer, both wore Gucci.
Ayra Starr
Calvin Harris
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash
Actor and singer Kat Graham arrived in a cream-colored dress with a structured cape from Stéphane Rollands' Fall-Winter 2023 Couture collection.
Miley Cyrus gave the nude dress a bold twist in a Maison Margiela dress made entirely of gold safety pins.
Kingsley Ben Adir
Coco Jones
Landon Barker
Fantasia Barrino arrived in a dress by Vietnamese fashion designer Cong Tri with matching opera gloves.
Lauren Daigle
Billie Eilish, who shares a stylist with Margot Robbie, arrived in a Barbie varsity jacket from Chrome Hearts.
Paty Cantu
Paris Jackson, daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson, wore an off-the-shoulder Celine dress with a cutout at the waist. However, it wasn't just her dress that caught the eye, but also her lack of tattoos. In a video posted to social media, beauty brand Cover FX helps the model, actress and singer cover up her more than 80 tattoos.
Former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard wore a playful red Khosrov dress in the shape of a tree, with foliage framing her face.
Noah Kahan
From left: Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker of Boygenius in matching cream Thom Browne suits with red pins and carnations on their lapels.
Musician ThankGod4Cody wore a shiny black two-piece suit with a matching tie and bright red gloves.
Victoria Mont looked statuesque in a structured copper mermaid dress by Versace and a Bulgari Serpenti necklace.
Singer-songwriter Jacob Collier wore a colorful patchwork suit paired with a pink turtleneck and blue flower necklace.
Dua Lipa arrived in a custom chain mail style Courrges dress with small cutouts at the hip. I feel a little bit of Joan of Arc energy,” she said during the official red carpet pre-show. The singer completed the look with Tiffany & Co jewelry, including a stunning necklace featuring rubellites, diamonds and an orange sapphire.
Emerging songwriter and producer Alex Ritchie gave his costume an extra touch with a long, flowing green cape, matching wide-brimmed hat and gold chains.

