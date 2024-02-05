Bloomingdale's hires Janelle Lloyd as women's fashion director





Janelle Lloyd joins Bloomingdale's as women's ready-to-wear fashion director on Monday, just in time for upcoming fashion weeks in New York and Europe. As a member of the store's fashion office, Lloyd will report to Kevin Harter, vice president of integrated marketing. Bloomingdale's other fashion directors are Justin Berkowitz for men's, Marissa Galante Frank for beauty and accessories, and Kelley Carter for home. Lloyd succeeds Arielle Siboni, who left the company and now works as a consultant and stylist. “Janelle will be hitting the ground running in her new role at NYFW and is excited to see the collections for the fall 2024 season. She will also be covering Paris Fashion Week for Bloomingdale's,” the company said in a statement. His appointment follows some key management changes at Bloomingdale's, including the promotion of Denise Magid to chief merchant last spring and the arrival of Olivier Bron as general manager in early November. Bron replaced Tony Spring, who on Monday officially took over from Jeff Gennette as CEO of Macy's Inc., the parent company of the Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury brands. “Janelle comes to us with a diverse background of roles and experience, including buying, brand management, interior design, advertising sales and fashion. In fact, she began her career at Bloomingdale's as an assistant buyer and has worked with many of the brands we know and love throughout her career,” Bloomingdale's said. “With an MBA from New York University and work experience at Google, she brings diverse expertise to the team.” Lloyd has a strong social media presence and runs “Wait, You Need This,” a weekly online shopping newsletter and Instagram account that highlights her favorite fashion and home decor styles. “She has more than 126,000 engaged followers and has long marked her as a style authority with refined taste and an impressive eye,” Bloomingdale's said. On the website “Wait, You Need This,” Lloyd describes herself as a fashion and retail industry veteran with experience as a buyer, stylist and marketer. She will continue to make recommendations via the platform, although her future will ultimately be determined. She got her start in the buying office of Bloomingdale's, “but my obsession with interior design took me back to school to study interior design.” I didn't stay in this industry long, but I take on decorating projects whenever I can. Since then, I've worked as a freelance wardrobe and accessories stylist for brands like Ralph Lauren and Club Monaco, spent time at a clothing startup, and helped create strategies for brands in a boutique digital agency. Lloyd also worked at Google where she pitched the idea of ​​joining YouTube “to the household brands you know and love,” Lloyd told the site.

