The Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Grammys & Fashion Details – The Hollywood Reporter

The Metallics dominated the 2024 Grammys red carpet, almost from the first moment.

Dua Lipa – double nominee for “Dance the Night” Barbie The Album – arrived early on the 2024 Grammys red carpet as she was the show's opening act and immediately set the tone for the evening in a silver fringed dress by creative director Nicolas di Felice for Courrèges, paired with impressive jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

This focus on metals has continued in an elegant and artful way. The Grammys have always been an odd duck, fashion-wise, awards-season-wise, and that's just a compliment. At music's biggest night, attendees embrace the essence of artistry and creativity and this extends to their fashion choices. While other award shows largely exude elegance and sometimes a touch of grandeur, the Grammys are all about showcasing a musician's mettle.

This was true for many looks that followed, a powerful style worn by the most powerful women and men in music. Miley Cyrus had many viewers thinking of a gladiator in a bespoke Maison Margiela crafted from hundreds of gold safety pins, while Victoria Monét's shimmering bronze corset dress from Atelier Versace also evoked thoughts of armor – she looked like a maternal warrior, as she held her daughter, Hazel, dressed by the Italian house in the same fabric. Jon Batiste, meanwhile, plays a Scottish Highlander in his silver Atelier Versace suit with kilt.

Who shined the most on the 2024 Grammys red carpet? Here's an overview of 15 prestigious looks mixing art and haute couture, including Taylor Swift in a superb dress by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli. (Check The Hollywood Reporter(Red carpet arrivals gallery to see many more stars at the 2024 Grammys.)

Taylor Swift in Schiaparelli Haute Couture

Taylor Swift Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

The night's winner for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights exceeded her fans' expectations with her style and a surprise announcement. Swift paired a Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress with more than 300 carats of black and white diamonds from jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, including a black diamond choker framing a vintage watch — set to midnight, of course. Accepting her Grammy, Swift concluded her speech by revealing release details for her upcoming album: The Department of Tortured Poetsset for April 19.

Miley Cyrus in Maison Margiela

Miley Cyrus Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Just after Maison Margiela became the highest-profile haute couture presentation of the spring 2024 season, Miley Cyrus caused a social media frenzy by appearing in a custom look by the house's creative director John Galliano. This “artisanal” warrior-style dress is made from 14,000 gold safety pins and required 675 hours of manual labor. Christian Louboutin designed the matching Tabi ankle strap pumps, crafted from distressed yellow velvet and faux gold lizard. Her near-bare dress was one of four looks the star wore to the Grammy party.

Dua Lipa in Courrèges

Dua Lipa Lester Cohen/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

A double nominee for “Dance the Night” Barbie The Album, Dua Lipa exuded a kind of casual '70s glamor in this shimmering silver-fringed Courrèges dress with hip cutouts designed by creative director Nicolas Di Felice. But it was her Tiffany & Co. jewelry that turned the volume up to 11, including a platinum and yellow gold necklace adorned with sapphires, rubellites and diamonds, including an orange sapphire totaling more than 23 carats at its center, all from from the jeweler's house. Blue Book Collection 2023.

Victoria Monet in Atelier Versace

Victoria Monet Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Best New Artist winner Victoria Monét channeled the evening's metallic trend in this custom bronze corset dress from Atelier Versace, and her young daughter, Hazel, also wore a custom dress from the Italian house in the same fabric. Incorporate Monét's diamond-embellished Serpenti jewelry by Bulgari, and what was the Grammy winner's vibe like on the red carpet? “I feel expensive,” she told E!'s Laverne Cox.

Lainey Wilson in Balmain

Lainey Wilson Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

A double nomination notably for best country album for the aptly named Land below the bell, Lainey Wilson said she wanted to channel a Johnny Cash vibe in her all-black suit with flared pants, a look customized by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. Wilson jewelry is from Pomellato.

boygenius in Thom Browne

The boygenius trio of Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

The Boygenius ladies tend to avoid matching looks on the red carpet, but that wasn't the case at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The trio of Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers opted for coordinating custom tuxedos from Thom Browne, made in white moiré silk with white satin armbands and white satin edging, combined with button-down collar shirts in double white silk organza, black. silk-faille ties and black calfskin uniform shoes.

Lenny Kravitz in Rick Owens

Lenny Kravitz Lester Cohen/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

The ultra-style Lenny Kravitz is confident enough in his sartorial choices to mix labels with aplomb. At the Feb. 4 event, he paired Rick Owens and Chrome Hearts with vintage Dior sunglasses (translation: they weren't borrowed) and Loree Rodkin jewelry.

Olivia Rodrigo in Versace

Olivia Rodrigo Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

With six nominations, Olivia Rodrigo had a taste for high-level glamour. So when she spotted this Versace dress, worn by Linda Evangelista at a runway show in 1995, she sent it to her stylist at the top of her wish list. And soon, the dress was pulled from the Versace archives for Rodrigo to wear to the Grammys. She paired the look with high-quality diamond and gemstone jewelry from Bulgari, including a white gold ring with coral elements, a nearly 16-carat cushion-cut aquamarine, and pavé-set diamonds.

Coco Jones in Celia Kritharioti

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Coco Jones' five nominations included Best R&B Album for What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe), so she was also in the mood to be a star at the Grammy party. She accomplished this perfectly in this sheer dress with a deep plunging neckline by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti.

Carly Pearce in Mônot

Carly Pearce Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Sleek, artfully constructed black dresses were another style trend at the 2024 Grammys, including this Mônot model worn by Carly Pearce, nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “We Don't Fight Anymore.” Pearce paired the dress with Yessayan jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Coi Leray in Saint Laurent

Coi Leray Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Pop Dance Recording (the latter for “Baby Don't Hurt Me”), Coi Leray was thrilled to wear this head-to-toe Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent look, featuring a hooded coat. feathers and a twisted, split-front bodysuit, both from 2019. She paired the look with diamond earrings and a diamond watch from Jacob & Co.

Jon Batiste in the Versace Atelier

Jon Batiste Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Style star Jon Batiste wore several looks to the Grammy Awards, starting on the red carpet with this metallic silver suit from Versace, which included a kilt worn over pants. Batiste's accessories included Vacheron Constantin's Overseas Tourbillon fine jewelry watch and Christian Louboutin's black leather Alleo boots.

Frozen Spice in Baby Phat

frozen spice Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

With four nominations, including Best New Artist, Ice Spice emphasized on the red carpet that for her first time at the Grammys, she wanted to “give Bronx Mommy,” and that translated into Kimora Lee's Baby Phat look Simmons.

Calvin Harris and Vick Pope

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The newlyweds took home the sexy couple of the night award, with Harris in a '70s-inspired patterned suit and Hope in a beaded gown with a draped corset bodice and draped skirt from Australian brand KYHA Studios.

Mariah Carey in Laura Basci

Mariah Carey JC Olivera/WireImage

One of the first presenters of the evening, Mariah Carey channeled glamor as only she can, wearing a high-slit, fully beaded gown by Los Angeles-based designer Laura Basci.