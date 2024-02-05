Best Red Carpet Fashion at the Grammys: Taylor Swift, Victoria Monet, Miley Cyrus





The music industry's biggest stars attended the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in outfits as varied as their songs and albums. Much of this attire, whether it's a cutout dress or a sheer shirt, exposes the midsection. Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus were two of many people who chose metallic-toned outfits, perhaps in hopes of winning a matching gold statue. Gracie Abrams, Paris Jackson and others opted for black, while Kylie Minogue and Bonnie McKee were among those in red, one of the most popular colors seen on the carpets this awards season. (Ms. McKee complemented her red dress with a nest of flamboyant hair.) Several of the night's most memorable looks reminded viewers that it's okay to replay old hits. Laverne Cox, the E! who interviewed stars on the red carpet, wore a structured Comme des Garons dress from 2015, and Olivia Rodrigo chose a white Versace dress that is almost 10 years older than her. The Grammy Awards are known for being a fashion playground, and this year's event was no exception. But the following 22 looks (three of which belonged to boygenius members) stood out more than most, for better or worse.

Miley Cyrus: The most Barbarella!

Some people have seen Cleopatra. Others saw Barbarella or Princess Leia in her Jabba the Hutt period. Whatever the references, the Flowers Singers metallic mesh from Maison Margiela was a marvel. Ice Spice: the foxiest!

More exciting than the return of rapper Little Orphan Annie's curls is that she brought Baby Phat back to the red carpet.

Jelly Roll: the most lumberjack!

In a sea of ​​tuxedos, the rapper and singer maximized his comfort. He lightly dressed up his white T-shirt with a beige lumberjack coat that had a subtle plaid pattern, turquoise buttons, and a shearling collar. Olivia Rodrigo: the most throwback!

The Vampire singer, barely past her teenage years, chose a dazzling Versace dress from 1995. If there had been a prize for the oldest dress, she might have won it. Janelle Mone: the most polite!

The neckline of the singer's Armani dress climbed to two triangular peaks before plunging toward a black and white rosette near her navel. On the red carpet, she described the dress as timeless and futuristic. Kylie Minogue: The most Padam!

Flowing cape sleeves, a lace corset and leg slits added drama to the Padam Padam singers' scarlet Dolce & Gabbana dress. Billie Eilish: the quietest luxury!

The singers' ensemble included an old Barbie jacket reworked with vegan leather patches, silk sleeves and silver buttons by Chrome Hearts. Lenny Kravitz: Very Lenny!

He wore what only Lenny Kravitz can do: a sheer top under a super-cropped Rick Owens leather jacket. Her pants were tight and her cross necklaces were numerous. Lana Del Rey: The Mafia's Most Grieving Wife!

The singer sparked a certain TikTok style trend with her big bangs and combination of a knee-length black floral dress and bow-embellished heels. Boygenius: the strongest and the clearest!

Band members Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker wore matching white suits by Thom Browne, a style known as a symbol of protest. On the lapels of their jackets were flowers and pins indicating the artists' ceasefire. Dua Lipa: The most glittery!

It's very heavy, the singer said of her silver Courrges dress with cutouts on the hips. She accessorized with Tiffany jewelry and hair dyed the color Cherry Coke. Pen Weight: Most Yeehaw!

A statement mullet and rectangular sunglasses topped the singer's outfit, which consisted of an embroidered Louis Vuitton tuxedo over a turquoise and silver embellished shirt. Caroline Polachek: The most blood pumping!

The singer was another who went back in time with her look: she chose a veiny Olivier Theyskens dress from 1998 that surely touched the hearts of vintage fans. Victoria Monet: Most of Mommy and Me!

Rather than a handbag, she carried her daughter, Hazel, whose dress was the same bronze shade as the On My Mama singers' corseted Versace gown. Doja Cat: the naughtiest teacher!

Thick black glasses lent a bookish quality to the rapper's otherwise spicy look, which included a tattoo- and nipple-revealing Dilara Findikoglu dress and red wedge heels. Jack Antonoff: The cutest!

The musician and producer looked quite charming in his wire-rimmed glasses and simple double-breasted suit worn without a tie. Taylor Swift: the most neutral!

At a time when much has been made of her influence on red and blue voters, the singer's choice of a white Schiaparelli dress and black gloves seemed decidedly nonpartisan. 21 Savage: the most studded!

The rapper said he kept it classy in his black Ernest W. Baker suit adorned with gold studs, which he accessorized with leather gloves and sunglasses. Paris Hilton: the most loyal brand!

With her spearmint webbed Reem Acra dress, the heiress and occasional singer and DJ carried a clutch in the same color adorned with what else? Her last name. (The Hilton hotel company was a partner in the awards ceremony.) Lauren Daigle: The most ridiculously roomy hat!

The contemporary Christian singer accessorized her shredded multi-colored dress with stacks of bracelets and a must-have flat-brimmed hat. Stella Bugbee, Vanessa Friedman, Callie Holtermann and Anthony Rotunno contributed reporting.

