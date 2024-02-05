Fashion
Barry Keoghans' playful and rebellious style: take a closer look, photos
Barry Keoghan became a red carpet star to watch during the 2023 awards season when he received numerous nominations for his performance in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The Oscar-nominated actor has only continued this streak over the past month with his recent notable fashion moments.
Keoghan has recently appeared on several red carpets thanks to his projects “Saltburn” and “Masters of the Air,” where he wears looks that take a bold twist on classic menswear. For the looks, Keoghan works closely with his stylist, Ilaria Urbinati.
“He’s inherently very rebellious — kind of like a rebellious, playful person,” Urbinati said. “He’s always the guy with a smile on his face, you know? He's just kind of interesting like that and I think he likes the idea of playing with clothes in a way that's going to be different or surprise people or that plays with the idea of what formal wear looks like .
This “playful and rebellious” style was on display during his first red carpet appearance of the year at the 2024 Golden Globes, where he was nominated for Best Actor for his role in “Saltburn.” Keoghan attended the ceremony wearing a red heritage Damier print suit from Louis Vuitton accessorized with jewelry from the design house. The suit was inspired by a style from Pharrell Williams' debut Spring 2024 men's collection.
Urbinati explained that she worked closely with Louis Vuitton on the look, gathering ideas for fabrics and accessories. She said it was Keoghan's idea to go for an all-red look.
“Sometimes you'll come across someone who puts too much thought into clothes and it doesn't feel as effortless,” she said. “The reason I think Barry pulls off certain looks is because he does it very easily, in his own way. He cares and he is very educated about fashion and designers.
Keoghan's bold approach to menswear, which has been a consistent trend since pandemic-era red carpets, is usually seen through his use of color and silhouette. Urbinati explained that the actor liked to experiment with his look, which led him to wear sleeveless or cropped men's pieces.
For example, Keoghan attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Masters of the Air” last month in a sleeveless vest and loose pants from Dolce & Gabbana.
“He was successful because he has so much confidence,” Urbinati said. “He can pull off fluid things, but he still seems very masculine because he has a very masculine look.”
The stylist explained that this was also evident through his look for the Governors Awards in January, where Keoghan wore a black tuxedo with a ruffled white shirt from Stella McCartney's women's collection.
Urbinati highlighted Keoghan's red carpet look at the “Masters of the Air” premiere in London as one of her recent favorites. The actor eschewed a formal look in favor of a blue mohair vest and black Burberry pants.
“It’s very him,” she said. “It’s a little bit punk, cozy and cute. It's neither too serious nor too dressy. Then you see him standing with everyone else in costume and he stands out. He's so confident that he doesn't care that he's the only one not wearing a suit.
Overall, Urbinati believes Keoghan's confidence on the red carpet, coupled with his acclaimed acting performances, helped him strike a chord with viewers.
“He’s having a moment,” she said. “As a stylist, I've been doing this for many years and you see different guys have these kinds of moments where they get a lot of attention and they always say it's like a perfect storm of things. You have a film that fits into the zeitgeist of the conversation. He’s such a raw talent – people love it.
